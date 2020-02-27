Stowmarket Town are on course to smash the Thurlow Nunn League’s record books wide open this season, with the league leaders predicted to finish with the highest goal difference of the past two decades.

The Premier Division side remain well clear of second-placed Norwich United at the top of the standings, despite drawing 1-1 at home to Whitton United on Saturday – just their fifth draw as they stretched their unbeaten league run to 30 matches.

Seb Dunbar fired the Old Gold & Blacks in front in the final minutes of the first half, before Jacob Lay equalised for Whitton in the 84th minute to ensure the points were shared between the two Suffolk sides.

Matt Blake was unlucky not to score in the 1-1 home draw against Whitton United on Saturday. Picture by Mecha Morton

Stow made an encouraging start in front of another big crowd of 300 at Greens Meadow, with striker Matt Blake having three chances at goal all inside the opening 10 minutes.

Blake headed wide from a Dominic Docherty cross, then stabbed wide from an inviting opportunity after the Whitton goalkeeper’s attempted clearance fell kindly to the Stow forward before the trio of chances was capped by another good save.

Stow opened the scoring on 41 minutes, as left back Dunbar was in the right place to finish from close range for his third goal of the season.

A quieter second half for the hosts saw Whitton grow stronger and an equaliser for Shane Coldron’s side materialised six minutes from time.

Lay capped an impressive showing for the Greens by cutting inside and curling the ball into the top corner, beyond the dive of Bradbrook, to make it 1-1

Stowmarket are away to Newmarket Town tomorrow (3pm), and will be keen to repeat the final score ­– if not replicate the game – of the reverse fixture, with Stow claiming a 2-0 win.

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: “We got proper beat up there last time and played off the park. It’s going to be a tough game, but one we look forward to.”

Looking back over the league table from the 2000/01 season won by AFC Sudbury, Stowmarket on track to break the goal scoring records.

They are predicted to finish with 127 goals while conceding just 19 to leave them with a goal difference of 108, by far the highest of any side in the last 20 years and, were they to achieve it, the first team to surpass the 100-marker.

Most years had to be adjusted to take into account more teams in each league season, with Sudbury’s dominance of the early noughties and Coggeshall’s 2017/18 title winning campaign among the best figures.

Coggeshall competed in a 24 team league, scoring a massive 145 goals while conceding just 26 which, when adjusted, is 121 for and 22 against.

Meanwhile, Stow are seven matches off Wisbech Town’s Thurlow Nunn League record of 37 games unbeaten set back in the 1980s.

Read more Football