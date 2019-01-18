Rick Andrews has suggested his Stowmarket Town side might go into this weekend’s local derby against Walsham-le-Willows as the underdogs, writes Alex Moss.

The two sides meet at the Morrish Sports Ground tomorrow (3pm) separated by just two points and two places in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

And it is Walsham (3rd) who go into the contest in the better form, having kicked off 2019 with back-to-back wins which have propelled them above their local rivals, who dropped down to fifth following last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Wroxham.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Framlingham..Pictured: Rick Andrews (Stowmarket Manager)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6586658)

“They are having an excellent season and Trevor (Newman, Walsham manager) is doing a great job,” Stow boss Andrews said. “It’s a local derby which the supporters will be looking forward to.

“It’s a game which maybe we go into as the underdogs, I don’t know.

“I don’t want to make excuses, as it’s the same for any other manager, but I’ve never had a season like it with injuries.

“We’ve had to make enforced changes week in week out and it’s a credit to the squad that we’ve stayed as high as we have (in the table).”

Stow boosted their squad ahead of last Saturday’s game with Wroxham with the signing of experienced striker Paul Cook, from Norwich CBS, and he made an impact by setting up Jack Baker for the opening goal at Greens Meadow.

But Wroxham hit back after the break, with Ryan Fuller equalising on the hour mark, before his long throw was diverted in by goalkeeper Craig Brand to hand Stow back-to-back defeats for the first time since November 2017.

Meanwhile, Walsham remain on track for their highest-ever finish after Sam Peters grabbed the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 triumph at Hadleigh United.

Walsham-le-willows, Suffolk. 15 September 2018 ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Deeping Rangers - Walsham-le-willows manager Trevor Newman..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6586663)

Manager Trevor Newman admits he is relishing the prospect of two top-five clashes over the next two weekends.

Following tomorrow’s derby, Walsham visit second-placed Godmanchester Rovers next weekend (January 26), a run of fixtures which Newman admits he is really looking forward to.

“We go into it full of confidence really,” the Walsham boss said.

“It’s one of them ones where there’s pressure on us, but we don’t put pressure on ourselves.

“No one expected us to be where we are in the league, so we’ve got nothing to lose, but everything to gain from it.”

Walsham welcome back their top goalscorer Jack Brame this weekend. The striker, who missed last weekend’s win at Hadleigh, has scored 17 goals so far this season.

Stow’s top two marksmen Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer are out with injuries, but defender Tom Matthews and midfielder Matt Paine are expected to return.