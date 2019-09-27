The Stowmarket Junior GolfSixes team played their final match of 2019, in the Golf Foundation Ipswich League, on Sunday at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.

The team of Joshua O’Donnell, Callum Maskell, William Rosten, Reece Edwards, Ben Rudland and Finley Edwards played exceptionally well and finished third on the day.

The final Ipswich league scores were very close: Felixstowe 127pts, Purdis Heath 124pts, Stowmarket 119pts, Stonham 118pts.

Stowmarket GC GolfSixes team - photo Kelly Withers (17527820)

The two top scoring teams in the division, Felixstowe and Purdis Heath, will now go through to the GolfSixes Suffolk county final, which is being held at Stowmarket Golf Club on Sunday, October 20.

They will be joined by the winners and runners-up from the West and East Suffolk Divisions.

Kelly Withers who is a member of Stow’s Junior Helpers Team said: “Although the GolfSixes squad did not make it to the finals, the club are immensely proud of how well they played, the sportsmanship they have shown and support for fellow squad players.”

On Wednesday, September 11, Stowmarket Golf Club’s past captains competed for the Pat Grayston past Captain’s Plate. Despite unkind, wet weather, Carol Hines won with a nett 74 on countback from Bev Gray who was runner up.

Thetford Golf Club

Dean Scott produced a remarkable round of gross 70, two-under-par, to win the RAFA Shield at Thetford Golf Club with 43pts.

It was the first time that the 20-year-old left-hander has broken par in a competitive round and saw his handicap cut from five to four.

Birdies at the 2nd, 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 17th were outweighed by four bogeys.

John Baldwin was also in terrific form. The 11-handicapper had three birdies of his own and only dropped four strokes as he also returned 43pts, only to lose on count-back, with a bogey at the 18th his undoing.

David Clarke, playing off six, was third with 39pts followed by Paul Parsons (21hcp), Matt Harben (5hcp) and James Tebbitt (21hcp) all on 38pts.

Thetford’s shotgun start Texas Scrambles are always very popular and there was another maximum field for the Heineken Challenge recently.

Matt Harben, Rob Taylor, Ross Sanford and Ian Farnham scored a superb victory by 3.6 strokes with an extraordinary winning score of 16-under-par 56, nett 53.9, thanks to a card including six birdies and an eagle on each of the nines.

Runners-up Rob Mill, Mark Alford, Simon Moore & John Hopkins also had a very good score of 10-under-par.

The higher handicap competition was won by John Smith, John Flint, Mark Leeder & Kieran Stannard.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk Golf Club Ladies’ Captain, June Smart, dominated the club’s Midweek Stableford Qualifier last week with a stunning points score of 42 resulting in a two shot handicap cut.

The runner-up, Julie Middleton was 9 points back on 33 points just pushing Joan Plumb into third spot on countback.

With just one month to go June and Joan are joint leaders of the Ladies’ Midweek Order of Merit with 92 points each. Vice-captain Tish Mortlock lies third with 74.

In the Weekend Ladies’ Order of Merit June (87pts) has an unassailable lead with Joan (53pts) in second place and Angie Lewis (42pts) third.

Martin Levens won the Midweek Stableford Qualifier at The Suffolk Golf Club last week with 39 points and will now play off a handicap of 16 next time out.

Club president Peter Plumb took second spot followed by Ron Hazell in third place.

James Edgar leads the Men’s Midweek Order of Merit at the Suffolk with 38 points followed by Peter Plumb 35pts and Dave King 30.

After two rounds of the Weekend Men’s Order of Merit leagues, new member Rhys Nightingale (3hcp) leads the Sunday table and lies joint top of the Saturday table with Chris Tate (4hcp).

The Club’s Order of Merit tables will conclude the last week of October just prior to the new Captains’ Drive-In on Sunday, October 27.

The Seniors’ Cup at the Suffolk was won by Richard Gove with an impressive return of 79-12=67. Norman Hartley carded 85-16=69 for second place with Rob Middleton taking third on count-back from Roger Mcgann.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Twenty-four handicapper Philip Tulett took the Tim Britton Trophy for 2019 at Bury last Tuesday with a score of 39 Stableford points.

Seniors’ captain, Graham Judge secured second spot with 38pts pushing John Hanratty into third place on count-back.

There were some impressive scores in the Men’s Midweek Qualifier at Bury last week. Rob Burt led the way with 41 points followed closely by Peter Markey on 40,

Elaine Bonney’s 39 points was the best score in Friday’s Mixed Freeplay Stableford at the club. One handicapper Craig Nurse was runner-up beating Andrew Gee on countback.

Both Ladies’ Stableford Qualifiers last week at Bury were won with scores in excess of 40 points.

On Thursday Hannah Clark carded 41 points to lead the field and at the weekend Sue Drummond was way ahead of the rest with 44 points.