Manager Rick Andrews has insisted Stowmarket Town’s decision to join the fight to have the FA’s verdict to null and void their league season is ‘nothing to do with promotion and relegation’.

Chair Neil Sharp released a statement on Monday afternoon revealing they have teamed up with other clubs to lobby the FA to re-assess the situation before its council ratifies it.

It came after the FA announced last Thursday afternoon a decision to terminate all the leagues at Steps 3-7 across the non-league pyramid immediately with all results to be expunged. It means no promotion or relegation will take place, unlike if a points per games calculation were to be used.

FOOTBALL - Wrexham v Stowmarket in the FA Vase..Pictured: Stowmarket after Wroxham score their second goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32713897)

Stowmarket Town’s name, with Sharp as the counter signatory, was one of more than 100 clubs (as of Thursday afternoon) on an open letter to the FA calling on the body to ‘urgently’ reconsider the decision to delete their 2019/20 seasons.

Having boosted their squad with a host of well-known players from higher levels in the summer, The Old Gold & Blacks were 15 points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with 10 games to go.

In his statement, chairperson Sharp outlined how not implementing a standardised approach across non-league, with the National Leagues’ three divisions looking like they will follow the top four divisions in playing out to a finish, was wrong. He said the same courtesy needed to be extended across the board and the current decision would have big financial implications.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket v Glebe in the FA Vase..Pictured: Manager Rick Andrews....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32848986)

“The FA’s decision last week talked about the ‘integrity of the game’ and this is where I fell the biggest problem lies. They have forgotten about the integrity at our level,” he wrote.

“At non-league level, all clubs need sponsors to survive and those said sponsors, quite rightly, will look at our game and think ‘what’s the point in sponsoring X club? They are clearly in a sport that treat the very top differently from the very bottom. They obviously only look after the elite’.”

Manager Andrews said: “Some clubs are saying knock it on the head and I understand that. But if we are not playing again until December we might as well finish this season and knock next season on the head.

“This is nothing to do with promotion and relegation, if you are a true football person you know the season has to finish in some way.

“And if not, why is the Premier League and the rest doing it?”

Speaking to the Free Press shortly after Thursday’s decision was announced, one of the club’s summer signings, former Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley, said: “Our health and everyone’s health is more important than football but it is gut-wrenching to finish like this.

“They (The FA) were in a difficult position but they could have surely worked it out some way to taken account of us being unbeaten and top of the league?”

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove echoed those comments and said: “It is just gutting when I think about the hours we put in from pre-season and all the hours playing.”

The statements from Sharp and Andrews stressed they were in no way looking to undermine the seriousness of the coronavirus in putting their case forward.

In a statement, the FA said: “The decision taken to end the 2019/20 season across steps 3-7 of the National League system, the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game was made by committee representatives for the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women’s Board.

“It will now go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they came to during theses challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football.”

