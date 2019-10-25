Swaffham Town threatened to rip up this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division script on Saturday as they fought back from a goal down to tie 1-1 away to title favourites Stowmarket Town.

They are the only team to have taken points off Stowmarket at home this term, with Stow having gone into the fixture having won every home tie, netting 28 times at a cost of just two at Greens Meadow ahead of the Swaffham visit.

But assistant boss Paul Musgrove –in charge with manager Rick Andrews away – was far from hitting the panic button.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Matt Blake goes close to scoring in the last minutes of the game....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19774698)

He said: “They’ve come here and sort of banked up and put a lot of men in front of the ball and worked really hard so it was always going to be a hard game in terms of opening people up.

“Fair play to Swaffham, they defended very well and took advantage of us not quite being at the races.We weren’t at our normal tempo and made individual errors that led to conceding a goal. But things like that are going to happen, and it’s as much about how we react to it when it does.

“We weren’t quite at it for one reason or another so we will go away and analyse the performance and try to work out where it went wrong.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Luke Read....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19774696)

“But, you know what, we’re going to have off days. I know expectations are high but you’re still going to have days where you’re just not quite on it.

“And we didn’t lose, that’s a really big thing to take from this; we remain unbeaten in the league and at home.

“So we go back, don’t panic and just work on those things in training.

“We’re not going to go through an entire season without any dips, but we drew, so we will take it, regroup and make sure we put right a few wrongs on Saturday.”

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Josh Mayhew....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19774693)

Stowmarket Town overcame their next league opponents Kirkley & Pakefield by a huge 7-0 margin in the reverse fixture on September 14, but Musgrove is aware that does not mean this Saturday’s trip (3pm) will be an easy encounter.

He said: “Kirkley is always a hard place to go so it will be a tough one after this.

“We know they were missing players when they came here so we’re not going there thinking it’s the same team or expecting an easy ride.”

Stowmarket came out the stronger of the two sides and battered the Swaffham goal in the early stages, with Josh Mayhew eventually heading home in the 37th minute.

It seemed that Stow would push on for further goals but Swaffham’s solid defending, coupled with a lack of a clinical touch from Stow in the final third saw a host of chances go begging. Joe Jackson then pulled one back, against the run of play, as Swaffham hit Stow on the break. They then held on under bombardment from Stow for the well-deserved point.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown (c), Dunbar, Ainsley, Williams, Jefford, Quantrell (Sweeney 50’), Read, Blake, Mayhew, Cowley (Finch 75’). Attendance: 281

Free Press Player of the Match: Dave Cowley – energetic and determined.