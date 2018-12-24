Stowmarket travelled to a wet and windy Humber Doucy Lane on Saturday, returning with a comfortable win and recording the double over local rivals Ipswich.

The London 2 North East league encounter ended 23-8 in the visitor’s favour to leave Stowmarket in third in the league at the Christmas break.

They will not return to action until January 5.

STOWMARKET: Rugby - pre-season tournament at Stowmarket, Stowmarket in action against Wymondham Picture Mark Westley. (6150974)

They began the match against the wind in the first half but still dominated possession early on and were rewarded when Jack Haward touched down following a forward drive.

They scored again when Leif Bjornson, having dropped the ball backwards, picked it up and set off on a mazey 30 metre run to touch down in the corner. At half-time, the score was 8-10.

Stowmarket dominated territory in the second half and, having kicked a penalty, Leif scored a second try.

Adam Clayson added a second penalty to make the game safe as Stowmarket kept up the pressure.

But they were then handed a second yellow card and Ipswich rallied but, with fitness a telling factor, and man of the match Zak Chine-Lacey continuing to produce outstanding tackling, they failed to get through Stowmarket’s resilient defence and the match ended 23-8 to Stowmarket.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Stowmarket U14’s displayed the same determination as the senior team as they came back from two scores down in the last six minutes to win the Suffolk Plate competition and progress to the semi-finals of the Suffolk Cup.

They did so with the last kick of the game, to wrap up a pulsating 26-24 victory against Colchester.

They kept their opposition close on the scoreboard throughout the game but spent much of the match chasing, with tries from Tate Harper, Arthur Devlin-Grist, Tom Norfolk and Ollie Rudling, with Cole Wade converting the final try to secure the win.