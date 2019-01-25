Stowmarket claim honours in top five clash at Walsham

Rick Andrews says his Stowmarket Town players ‘stepped up’ after beating Walsham-le-Willows 3-2 in a closely-fought derby last weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks went into last Saturday’s trip to the Morrish Sports Ground fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, and without a win so far in 2019.

But a goal 13 minutes from time from Ryan Clark, who joined Stow from Walsham at the back end of last year, earned Andrews’ men all the points.

It also moved them back up to third, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Brantham Athletic (3pm).

FOOTBALL - Walsham le Willows v Stowmarket Town..Pictured: Stowmarket Town....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (6625259)

“We got the win and overall I think we deserved it,” the Stow boss said.

“Had it finished 2-2, I wouldn’t have begrudged them a draw at all.

“Trevor (Newman, Walsham manager) has got a good side and they worked hard, but we stepped up today.

“The players knew how disappointed I was after the defeat to Wroxham and it shows the quality of the squad we’ve got.

“We’ve gone to a team that was third before the game kicked off and we’ve turned them over on their own patch.

“All the games we’ve had against Walsham have been close and I expected nothing different.”

A captivating first-half saw Stowmarket take a 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Robbie Sweeney strike inside the first minute for the perfect start and then a header from Sam Nunn on 35 minutes.

In-between Stow’s two goals, midfielder Robbie Linford was shown a straight red card to leave the visitors with 10 men, and Walsham made their man advantage count with Jack Brame scoring two penalties in just three minutes to level the derby at 2-2.

But, just moments after scoring his second penalty to get his side back on level terms, striker Brame was himself shown a red card, leaving the two teams to play the second half with 10 players each.

And on 77 minutes, Clark netted the winner for the Old Gold and Blacks, heading home from substitute David Kempson’s cross to clinch a first three-point haul for Andrews’ men in 2019.

“It’s a difficult one to call,” Andrews said. “Someone told me last week it was the first time we’ve lost back to back games since November 2017, so you have to put things in perspective.

“I’ve said before, there’s no divine right for any manager or any club to just turn up and win every game, this league is not about that.

“What was pleasing for me about today was two or three of their supporters came up to me and said they couldn’t believe our fan base, it’s incredible, singing behind the goal.

“We’re building as a club on and off the pitch and why would players not want to play here with support like that?”