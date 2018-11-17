Rick Andrews was pleased to see his Stowmarket Town side claim another Bostik League scalp in the Suffolk Premier Cup defeat of AFC Sudbury – despite feeling they never found top gear.

The Old Gold and Blacks made another statement of intent in Suffolk FA’s top competition on Tuesday evening, following up their memorable 4-1 away win at Mildenhall Town in the previous round with a 3-1 victory over Mark Morsley’s AFC Sudbury – in front of another big home gate – to make the quarter-finals.

A Jamie Baker deflected effort was added to by two goals in as many minutes at the end of the first half from Josh Mayhew, despite strong appeals for offside, and then his cousin and strike partner Ollie Canfer.

Stowmarket 3 AFC Sudbury 1 - Ollie Canfer fires a shot at goal Picture: Amy Gilson (5433527)

Callum Harrison’s 49th-minute strike threatened a comeback but Callum Robinson in the Stow goal was never troubled thereafter, until making a save from Harrison’s 77th-minute penalty.

“I am chuffed,” said boss Andrews. “I said to the boys at half-time it was never a 3-0 half.

“We have punished them and have taken our chances.

“I think tonight showed we have got something about us.

“We didn’t play as well as we hoped but that is credit to Sudbury, as they moved the ball around well.

“It was another good crowd and it was nice to get through to the next round.”

It keeps Stowmarket fighting on four fronts, with the Greens Meadow outfit Suffolk’s last remaining side in the Buildbase FA Vase, as well as being in the Thurlow Nunn League’s Challenge Cup, with fellow Premier Division side Godmanchester Rovers visiting in that competition on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The possible fixture congestion, with promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division their main goal, is not something which is troubling Andrews though.

Stowmarket 3 AFC Sudbury 1 - Paul Hayes is crowded out Picture: Amy Gilson www.amygilson.co.uk (5416113)

“We want to keep the season alive as long as possible,” he said.

“We have Godmanchester here next Tuesday in another cup game.

“I am just pleased we are through in this one and we would like to do well in all the competitions.

“It will be back to the bread-and-butter on Saturday with Long Melford (away, 3pm). We will freshen the squad up with players who didn’t start today because we have that game again Tuesday.”

The Sudbury win was another occasion where Stow showed they are capable of out-witting a higher-league side.

Former Needham boss Morsley paid their hosts plenty of respect by only making two changes to the side who drew 0-0 with Basildon United on Saturday, having played 11 teenagers in the previous round at Felixstowe.

Andrews made three changes from the side who helped them get back on track in the league with a 2-0 home win over Brantham Athletic on Saturday – courtesy of second-half goals from Mayhew and Canfer. In came Robbie Sweeney, Tom Walters and Remi Garrett for Anton Clarke, Max Melanson and Scott Chaplin.

Stowmarket gave as good as they got in the opening exchanges and went close to bundling in a corner at the far post.

AFC’s Tom Dettmar saw an effort defected wide before Mekhi McKenzie twice failed to hit the target from inside the box.

It was to prove costly as a slice of good fortune up the other end other end saw Baker’s shot, following a header not getting the ball clear, take a heavy deflection off Tyler French to wrong-foot goalkeeper Walker in the 17th minute.

After Walker comfortably saved from Mayhew, Morsley felt Stow should have had a penalty after the same attacker tangled with Joe Whight as he tried to get to a through ball.

A Whight free-kick was not far wide before he went on to find former AFC keeper Callum Robinson’s hands, as did Harrison from range.

But two quickfire goals soon drastically changed the complexion of the game.

First, Mayhew broke clear with calls for offside not heeded and produced a great chip over the on-rushing Walker.

In added time in got worse as Walker blocked Mayhew’s effort but Canfer was on hand to steer in the rebound.

The AFC ‘keeper saved a header after his defence failed to clear a corner at the start of the second half.

But the goal the match needed arrived in the 49th minute with the ball being played back to the edge of the box for Harrison, who did well to keep his effort low and angled inside the far post, leaving Robinson rooted.

Thereafter AFC continued to keep hold of the ball well but failed to draw Robinson into a save, until, after having switched from three at the back to four, substitute Tom Maycock was adjudged to have been fouled by Ryan Clark as he ran into the area.

Harrison’s 77th-minute penalty was not the best and Robinson dived to his left to push it away before sub Ollie Gravett was unable to steer the rebound back on target.

Sandwiched between that, Stow could have had a fourth, were it not for two smart diving saves from Walker, the second turning Mayhew’s effort on to the post.

Top scorer Canfer, who has taken his tally to 17, went off with a hamstring complaint and could be out for three weeks, with recent signing Clark in line for his first start at Melford tomorrow (3pm).

Stowmarket: Robinson, Brown (c), Sweeney, Walters, Nunn, Matthews, Paine, Baker (Melanson 73’), Canfer (Clark 57’), Mayhew, Garrett (Clarke 77’). Unused sub: Chaplin.

Attendance: 266

Free Press Man of The Match: Sam Nunn. Marshalled the back-line well and made it a difficult night for former pro Paul Hayes.