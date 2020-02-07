Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews only expects there to be ‘a goal in it’ when his side head to league rivals Wroxham in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow (3pm).

While Andrews’ men have had a memorable season so far – being unbeaten in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as well as going further in the Vase than ever before – Wroxham have also impressed.

The fourth-placed Yachtsmen have lost just three times in the league and will jump up to second behind the Old Gold & Blacks were they to win their games in hand.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket v Glebe in the FA Vase..Pictured: Manager Rick Andrews....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (28500798)

The Wroxham starting line-up at Trafford Park could also contain some professional experience, with former Norwich City duo Grant Holt and Simon Lappin in their ranks, while ex-Canary Adam Drury is the assistant manager.

It all means that Andrews is anticipating a closely fought encounter on the Norfolk Broads.

“I can’t see there being any more than a goal in it,” he said.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Stowmarket Town..Pictured: Christy Finch (S) celebrates his hat trick and Sotwmarket's seven goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (28500854)

“It is going to be that tight. We need to turn up and be on it – Wroxham will be thinking exactly the same.

“It could well come down to who copes with the large crowd because it affects players in different ways.

“We have got some lads that played pro and so have they with Holt, Lappin and Drury.

“Players on both sides will have played in big games. Our lads have run out in cup finals at Portman Road, played in play-off finals for Leiston with everything on the line.

“We must match their work rate, show plenty of desire and then hopefully our quality will shine through but it is going to be so close. Neither team concede many at all.”

A win for Stowmarket would see them become the first side from Suffolk to reach the quarter-finals of the nationwide competition since Hadleigh United in 2012/13.

Andrews added: “When you hear things like that you realise the importance of the game.

“It is such a big deal and not just for us, the whole area is bound to be looking in to see how we get on.

“We will have a large number of supporters at the game so hopefully we can give them something to celebrate.”

Andrews, whose side beat Godmanchester Rovers 3-0 (Christy Finch brace and an own goal), has a fully fit squad to select from, with Josh Mayhew and Matt Blake having recovered from recent niggles.

On Tuesday, Stow will be back in league action at home against FC Clacton (7.45pm).

Read more Football