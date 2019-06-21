After adding a trio of eye-catching signings with Step 3 pedigree, Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews is convinced he has recruited the missing ingredient for a fully-charged title tilt.

Leiston’s central defensive partnership of captain Tom Bullard and stalwart Joe Jefford will be dropping down two levels, while ex-Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley was playing a league higher last season.

Both Bullard and Ainsley were still under contract, so required fees to be met with Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton United respectively, with all three signing two-year contracts at Greens Meadow.

Stowmarket Town's new signings ahead of the 2019/20 campaign: Joe Jefford, Jack Ainsley (red shirt) and Tom Bullard (far right) with manager Rick Andrews (far left) Picture: Stowmarket Town (12467987)

It is a big signal of intent from Stowmarket as they look to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish to claim the only guaranteed promotion spot available in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Dvision campaign in 20019/20.

And Andrews believes he has found the ‘winners’ he needs to make the difference.

“When we analysed the season as a whole we just felt we did not have enough winners,” he said.

“As a team we were quite a quiet side and we felt something needed to be done to address that.

“I felt games like those against Godmanchester Rovers – where we were 2-1 up and conceded twice in the last few minutes – showed we had a soft underbelly and I think with these players we will not see that.”

He said former Bury Town captain and promotion winner Bullard would add ‘elements of steel’ and leadership while Jefford, who had played more than 400 times for Leiston, has similar qualities.

“Pairing the two up together again I felt was an opportunity I could not miss,” he said.

Of Ainsley, who he sees as fulfilling a central midfield role, having played as a central defender or right-back at Ipswich Town, where he made six first-team appearances up to 2013, and Felixstowe, he said: “He has played with the other two signings in previous years back at Leiston.

“He caught our eye particularly in our (Suffolk Premier Cup) semi-final defeat to Felixstowe.

“He will bring, again, quality passing, leadership and I think all three signings will help the club push the standards that we set higher and help us move on.”

More signings could be completed later today with Andrews already at five in and five out.

“Every side needs a big freshen up and it was our turn this year,” he said.

“We have signed these players with a view to the following season.

“It means we would not need much to adapt ourselves to a new league.

“We know Mildenhall, Godmanchester and Woodbridge are all making signings and are all good sides. We know there is no given in this (promotion).”

Andrews said it was less travelling, with young families, which had helped him secure the players, rather than money.

The Old Gold & Blacks return to pre-season training on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another big addition has been announced at the club, in UEFA A coach Dale Brooks in a new technical director role.

The former Falkirk assistant and Norwich City U23s manager, who had a caretaker spell in charge at Cambridge United in 2003/04, will be tasked with helping with the coaching as well as recruitment going forward.