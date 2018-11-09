With his Stowmarket Town side currently challenging on four fronts, manager Rick Andrews says it will simply be a case of taking it one game at a time.

The Old Gold and Blacks are in the last 16 of both the Suffolk Premier Cup and the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, and on Saturday they edged past Baldock Town 3-1 after extra time to continue their run in the Buildbase FA Vase.

Andrews’ men host Brantham Athletic in the Premier Division tomorrow (3pm), with the two sides separated by just one point and one place in the table, with Stow in fifth and Brantham in sixth.

Stowmarket Town in a pre-match huddle before their FA Vase tie against Baldock Town on November 3, 2018. Picture: Dawn Matthews (5293530)

Last weekend’s win over Baldock, which sent Stow into the third round of the Vase for the first time since 1982, means that the Old Gold and Blacks will now not play consecutive league games again until mid-December, as they continue to challenge in three cup competitions.

“We’ll take it one game at a time,” said Andrews, whose side host higher league AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We’ve got a good squad and I don’t think at any time we haven’t put out a strong 11.

“We’ll deal with each game as it comes and not focus on any game in particular.

“If we start doing that then we lose concentration.

“Our aim now is to keep affecting the way we’re playing, work hard in training on how we want to play.”

Stow were pushed all the way in Saturday’s Vase second-round clash with Baldock, as goals in extra time from Max Melanson, his first for the club, and Ollie Canfer sent Andrews’ side through to the last 64 and a trip to Swaffham Town on December 1.

Canfer, who had opened the scoring at Greens Meadow on 15 minutes before seeing his strike cancelled out by a Tom Matthews own goal just before half time, has now overtook Josh Mayhew in the race for the golden boot, and Andrews is delighted to have two players regularly on target.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been a one man team,” he said. “Clubs last year said ‘stop Josh Mayhew’ but we kept creating chances.

“Josh is the type of striker who can create his own chances, as well as put away chances that are set up for him.

“Ollie’s reading of the game is excellent.

“It’s not luck that he finds himself in the right place, because he reads the game so well.”

Andrews, who agreed a two-year extension to his current agreement with the club on Sunday which will take him up to the end of the 2020/21 season, has bolstered his squad this week with the addition of Ryan Clark from Walsham-le-Willows.