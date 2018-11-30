Rick Andrews has called for his Stowmarket Town players to write their names into the history books by equalling the club’s best run in the FA Vase.

UP FOR THE CUP: Stowmarket players in a huddle Picture: Dawn Matthews

The Old Gold and Blacks visit Swaffham Town in the third round of the national competition, a tie which pits the last remaining Suffolk and Norfolk sides against each other, at Shoemakers Lane tomorrow (3pm).

And with Stow’s previous best performance in the Vase being a run to the fourth round back in 1982/83, Andrews is well aware of what is at stake in Norfolk tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” the Stow boss said. “They will be dangerous.

“We’ve been to Swaffham before, so we know what they’re about and they’ve got some quality players.

“They will start as the underdogs but they’ll be relishing the task.

“They’ve knocked out higher opposition already, so we won’t be treating them lightly at all.

“I’m confident our boys will recognise the importance of the game for the club and be on it.

“We’ll be going to Swaffham to do our best to create a bit of history for Stow. I’m really looking forward to it.”

A bumper crowd is expected at Shoemakers Lane this weekend, with tomorrow’s clash the first time that the hosts Swaffham will be playing in the last 64 of the Vase.

The Pedlars, who play a league below Stow in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, have already knocked out Premier Division outfit Framlingham Town in the competition and are sure to provide a stern test for Andrews’ side.

The Old Gold and Blacks will be buoyed by a large travelling contingent tomorrow, with two supporters’ coaches making the trip, more than 100 Stow fans are estimated to be at Shoemakers Lane for the tie.

“It’s humbling, mind boggling,” the Stow boss said.

“I can’t put it into words. When you come off the pitch and spectators are waiting to applaud you and the players’ efforts, it makes the job so much more enjoyable.

“You’ve got to take the rough with the smooth, but we’re enjoying a bit of momentum at the moment.

“I just really hope we can do it for the supporters.

“Hopefully we can put on a performance and get a win, that would be great for the club.”

Stow head into the contest in good form, with last Saturday’s 3-0 win against bottom side Great Yarmouth Town in the Premier Division stretching their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Max Melanson broke the deadlock from the penalty spot inside the first 15 minutes, before Remi Garrett and Jack Baker both found the target in the second half to wrap up the points.

The victory moved the Old Gold and Blacks up one place from fifth to fourth in the table, and Andrews was pleased with his side’s patience in getting the killer second and third goals at Greens Meadow last weekend.

“I think sometimes people may look at it from the outside and say we play a lot from the back, but they don’t see that the opposition are working to keep their shape,” he said.

“We said to the boys to be patient and believe in what they’re doing. The next goal was crucial and Remi’s come and put one in the top bins.”

Ryan Clark (cup tied) is unavailable this weekend, but Stow could be boosted by the returns of several players from injuries, with defender Phill Weavers among those likely to be back.