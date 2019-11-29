Stowmarket Town maintained their unbeaten record and 15-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Mildenhall Town at Greens Meadow on Saturday.

The Hall were one of three sides to have denied Stow three points in their 17 previous league outings this term, and Ricky Cornish’s men were on course for another share of the spoils when ex-Stow striker Ollie Canfer scored from the spot early in the second half.

The in-form Robbie Sweeney had earlier put the Old Gold and Blacks in front inside the first 10 minutes, and their lead was restored when the Premier Division’s leading goalscorer Josh Mayhew headed home just shy of the hour mark.

Stow are one of only 14 teams across the top 10 tiers of English football still with an unbeaten league record in 2019/20.

Football - Stowmarket v Mildenhall Town - Robbie Sweeney opens the scoring- Picture - Neil Dady. (22682511)

This weekend, Rick Andrews’ men turn their attention to the Buildbase FA Vase, while Mildenhall (15th) host Walsham-le-Willows (17th) in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division tomorrow (3pm).

* Stowmarket Town have been shortlisted for the final round of the Buildbase £100K Transfer Deal competition.

The yearly competition earned Needham Market £50,000 worth of building materials to build a state-of-the-art 3G artificial grass pitch and a community facility, as one of two winners of the Buildbase Club Renovation Bursary in 2018.

Stow are one of six shortlisted clubs who will pitch against each other and present their plans to a panel of judges at Wembley on Monday, December 9.

Two winning clubs will each receive a £25,000 product bursary, which includes building, electrical and hire products to renovate their club facilities, with Stow hoping to enhance the spectator standing area at their Greens Meadow home.

“The Buildbase opportunity is a perfect first step in our five year development programme,” John Griffin, Stow’s director of FA compliance, said. “Without a long term lease at Greens Meadow, which is progressing and should be in place by the end of April, we are restricted on how much we can improve due to limited opportunities for grant applications.

“Whether we are successful or not, the Buildbase process has given us a blueprint to develop the west end of the stadium. In the background, and like all clubs need to be, we continue to be prepared to meet all of our FA grading requirements should we be successful and gain promotion.

“Rick (Andrews), Muzzy (Paul Musgrove), Danny (Potter), Dale (Brooks), Dougie (French) and the boys can concentrate on getting us over the line and we will push on to support them all the way!”

