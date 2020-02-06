Ollie Brown knows all about the Buildbase FA Vase quarter-finals. After all, the full-back was part of the Hadleigh United squad that reached the final eight of the national competition in 2012/13 – the Brettsiders being the last Suffolk club to have achieved that feat.

However, the former Ipswich Town trainee is hoping to first of all match – and subsequently beat – that memorable run with bookies favourites Stowmarket Town.

The Old Gold & Blacks travel to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Wroxham on Saturday in the last 16 of the tournament, with a win leaving them just three matches away from a date at Wembley.

Ollie Brown

And while captain Brown has insisted that nobody inside the Stowmarket dressing room is getting ahead of themselves, with the club looking like a sure bet to secure promotion to Step 4 this term, there is a realisation that this season represents their last realistic chance to run out at the home of English football.

"I was only young and it was a great experience with Hadleigh when we got to the quarter-finals," said the 27-year-old. "We did the club and the county proud. It was disappointing we could not go further, but there are some great memories.

"When you reach this stage of any competition it is always going to be tough, no matter who you are playing.

Stowmarket celebrate a goal at Haverhill

"We could have been going to Plymouth, we could have been going up north, but it just so happens that we go to Wroxham. We know a bit more about them than the other teams, but it's the same for them. It's going to be tough, we know that – play badly and they are more than capable of beating us and then it's all over.

"We are not looking too far ahead, but obviously the chance to play at Wembley is a huge thing. Promotion is the target first and foremost, but we have always had one eye on the Vase.

"You never think you will get the chance to play at Wembley and if we do go up, we go into the FA Trophy and that has National League sides in it. This feels like our last chance as a group of players to get there."

For a preview to the Wroxham trip with Stowmarket manager Rick Andrews, see tomorrow's Free Press print edition. Meanwhile, for updates from the Trafford Park tie, follow @liamapicella on Twitter - KO 3pm.

