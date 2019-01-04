Manager Rick Andrews has admitted he is ‘quietly confident’ about Stowmarket Town’s chances of progressing through to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

Andrews takes his Stow side to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division high-flyers Biggleswade on Sunday (2pm), with the fourth-round tie expected to attract a large crowd at Langford Road.

For the Old Gold and Blacks, it is only the second time they have played in the last 32 of the national competition, the only previous time being back in 1982/83, but manager Andrews has faith in his players to create history and take another step closer to Wembley.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great day for the club,” he said. “We’ll get the boys in on Saturday and go through everything so everyone knows the jobs expected of them.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Stowmarket celebrate their goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (6299092)

“We’ve got nothing to lose. They’re at the same level as us. They’re second in their league and we’re third in ours.

“We’ve already knocked out two teams in that division and I’m hoping we’ll have the majority of the backing on the day.

“I can guarantee my team will leave nothing on the pitch, but if after the 90 or 120 minutes that’s not enough we’ll shake their hands and say thank you very much.

“But I’ve got a sneaky feeling that some history is going to be created on Sunday.”

Stow travel to the side that play at the same level on the non-league pyramid in good form, with last Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Newmarket Town extending their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

Goals from Ryan Clark and Robbie Linford wrapped up the points for a threadbare Stow side which had as many as 11 players missing from the squad.

Biggleswade, who themselves are aiming to reach the last 16 of the Vase for the first time in their history, are also in good form, having lost just once in their last 24 outings.

Andrews’ men will be backed by a large travelling contingent on Sunday, with more than 150 supporters going by coach, which the Stow boss wants his players to embrace on the day.

“It’s a testament to what we’re building here,” he said. “We have to embrace that. There’s no pressure that comes with that for me. I’m quietly confident we’re in for a good day.”