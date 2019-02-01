Rick Andrews hopes to have one of his two leading goalscorers back available when Stowmarket Town play their first cup quarter-final of the season, writes Alex Moss.

Stowmarket Town assess the draw at Brantham Picture: Dawn Matthews

Ollie Canfer and Josh Mayhew have netted 33 goals between them for the Old Gold and Blacks so far in 2018/19, but the duo have largely spent the last three months out injured.

But ahead of visiting Long Melford in the last eight of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Wednesday (7.45pm), Stow manager Andrews is optimistic the pair are not far away from returning.

“Josh did the warm-up on Saturday, but he’s got to get minutes under his belt,” he said.

“Ollie is making progress as well and I hope we can have one of them back for the cup game next week.

“I would like to have both of them involved at some point against Brantham (in the Suffolk Premier Cup on February 12).

“But as much as we want to keep the season alive for as long as possible, we won’t be rushing anyone back. I think there’s been one or two times this season when that’s happened and we’ve ended up having players out for longer.”

Stow hit the woodwork twice in a 0-0 draw away at Brantham Athletic on Saturday, a result that kept Andrews’ men third in the Premier Division table.

The Old Gold and Blacks visit Ely City (17th) in the league tomorrow (3pm).