Late goals have been a staple in determining Stowmarket Town’s recent fortunes and, unlike much of this season, on Tuesday night they were on the right side of them.

Last season, Rick Andrews’ men racked up a staggering 21 of their club record 103-point haul in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division from goals scored in the last 10 minutes of games.

But in 2018/19, those decisive strikes in the final minutes to swing the outcome of games have gone the other way. An 87th-minute header sent Biggleswade through in a tight Buildbase FA Vase fourth-round tie last month, while earlier in the season Norwich United and Godmanchester Rovers both snatched precious league points away from Stow’s grasp.

Only last weekend, Stow looked on course to hang on to a 1-0 lead at Woodbridge Town, before Jake Rudge equalised with virtually the last kick of the game.

However, that running narrative for the campaign took a turn the other way on Tuesday night.

Staring at an exit from the Suffolk Premier Cup, the last cup competition left to play for this season, two goals in the last three minutes of normal time saw Stow complete an astonishing turnaround and book their place in the last four of the county’s leading competition for the first time in more than 15 years.

No surprises then, that manager Andrews said the late rally sparked memories of last season’s comeback kings, who won a startling eight games from interventions in the final 10 minutes.

“I said to the boys at the 90 minutes I thought it reminded me a lot of last year,” Andrews said.

“We kept patient, we kept probing, they kept dropping deeper and deeper and we’ve scored two great goals to get a win.

“To be fair, they’ve had one or two shots and for their goal the ‘keeper’s held his hands up, but these things happen, so Toasty (Tom Parke, first-team coach) pointed out at half-time, had we come in at 0-0 we’d be a bit more buoyant than what we were.

“We just told them they’ve got to keep patient. A few times we started to go long, that’s why we were barking orders at them to get the ball down and play.

“As I said, it reminded me a lot of last year, so I’m chuffed. Very chuffed.”

With the prospect of a final at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town, being just one game away for the winners of Tuesday’s quarter-final tie, the stakes were high.

But for almost all of the contest between the two Premier Division sides, the outcome looked like being settled by a goalkeeping error by Stow’s Callum Robinson.

The home shot-stopper got his hands to George Clarke’s fourth-minute strike from outside the box, but watched in horror as the ball slipped through his grasp and into the back of the net.

Having been unable to breach the Brantham defence in a goalless stalemate in their last meeting, only two weeks ago at the Brantham Leisure Centre, Stow knew the scale of the task at hand if they were to avoid a second cup exit in the space of seven days.

On the hour mark, Andrews threw on Ollie Canfer and Luke Read, with the experienced Matt Paine following 17 minutes later, as Stow desperately searched for an equaliser.

And with just two minutes left on the clock, the home side’s perseverance finally paid off. A raking ball into the Brantham box found substitute Canfer, and he turned and created space to fire a shot into the top, right corner.

With extra-time no longer coming into the equation in the Suffolk Premier Cup, penalties appeared to be on the agenda at Greens Meadow.

But Stow had other ideas, and on 90 minutes 16-year-old George Quantrell steered the ball home to spark wild celebrations for the Old Gold and Blacks.

“We did say if we could manage to get past Brantham, the next round is what we’ve got to play for now,” Andrews said.

“We’ve got no game Saturday, so they’ve all got a good rest. Things are coming together again, which we knew they would once we had a full squad.

“That win will do us the world of good because now that they’ve seen it, this squad as opposed to the last squad, who did it quite a bit, I’m hoping that they’ll think you know what let’s plug away, plug away and keep doing what we’re doing.

“It meant a lot to me for the supporters and I’m just pleased for the group of players as well.”

Stowmarket Town: Robinson,Brown (c), Kempson, Linford, Nunn, Matthews, Chaplin (Read 60), Quantrell, Clark (Paine 77), Mayhew, Sweeney (Canfer 60). Substitutes not used: Weavers, Brand. Booked: Clark. Attendance: 202. Free Press man of the match: Quantrell - youngest player on the pitch decided the tie.