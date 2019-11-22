Stowmarket’s 34-17 home win over Diss in London 2 North East on Saturday was a sign of their hard work coming to fruition, according to head coach Matt Edison.

The team flew into a 21-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes, via scores from Dan Garrard (twice) and Edison himself, and they never looked like being pegged back by their visitors – in their first ever league meeting – as they carried on from a 50-14 home win the weekend before.

Two Stow penalties and an unconverted Diss score saw it to 27-5 at the break, before Diss fought back with two tries – one converted – in the second period. But Stow also added their fourth try bonus score, while denying Diss their fourth try, for the 34-17 final score.

RUGBY - Stowmarket v Diss..Pictured: Dan Garrard (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ...... (21838144)

In back-to-back games at Phoenix Park, Stow have picked up both four-try bonus points on offer to leave them just two points behind Diss in fifth place.

Player-boss Edison said: “It was probably the first game of the year that we’ve started fast and started the way we want to play.

“And we actually scored most of our points in the first 20 minutes. We threw the ball about, we got it wide, we found mismatches and we held on well until half-time.

RUGBY - Stowmarket v Diss..Pictured: Stowmarket celebrate their try...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (21838145)

“We knew they would come back hard in the second half.

“And we got the first score and second and third – I think we did, admittedly, take our foot off the gas a little bit in the second half and they came back into the game as they sped up a little bit. But we probably already had the game won by then.

“We’ve been working quite hard on our fitness over the last month or so and it’s starting to pay dividends.

“We’ve got a few boys coming back from injury too so it’s all coming to fruition.

“The build-up to Christmas is vital in the league, so we’re hoping that we can carry this form through and then enjoy a well deserved break.”

Stowmarket have yet to win away from home this season, with all three losses coming on the road; but assistant coach Chris Snelling believes the team will go into Saturday’s trip to Southwold with winning momentum from their last two games.

He said: “We didn’t want them (Diss) to come away with anything and it’s nice to finally see all the hard work the boys have been putting in on the pitch for the full 80 minutes.

“Because we haven’t done it yet, but today was great. We didn’t give them the bonus point – while we took ours – which was something we had been working towards.

“There are still things we can improve on, and Southwold away is a massive game next week. But if we can continue this momentum, then we can be right up there with those top teams.”

Edison added: “Southwold will be a huge test, we get on well as clubs and we’re friendly but that just creates a fierce rivalry on the pitch.

“It’s always a hard place to go but we will give it our best.”