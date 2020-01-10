Stowmarket’s director of rugby John Holton has revealed that the club will be promoting players from the second team to help bolster the senior squad heading into their first game of the new year, writes Callum Crabtree.

Stow will be hosting Saffron Walden tomorrow afternoon (2pm) as they aim to blow away any lingering festive cobwebs.

“The second team produced a great result against Braintree last Saturday and on top of that a couple have progressed into the first-team squad,” said Holton.

Matt Edison

“They’ll be able to bolster the squad going in to Saturday’s game.

When Stow travelled to Walden earlier in the campaign they conceded three times in the first 12 minutes and Holton has admitted his side must be alert to avoid a repeat of their 41-17 loss.

“We have to concentrate from the start, we can’t afford to be playing catch up rugby,” he added.

“We have a few unavailable due to injury and other commitments but overall we’ll be able to put out a strong squad and hopefully get a better result.”

Holton also praised the work of head coach Matt Edison, who took over from him at the start of the season.

“He’s done an excellent job so far,” he continued. “Him and Chris (Snelling, assistant) have produced some great results so far, the highlight being Diss at home. They were second in the league at the time and it was a great game.

“This season we’ve always tended to win at home and lose away but that changed when we won away at Wanstead, so we’re in good stead with six wins so far.”

* Thetford will look to secure their first win since October when they host Fakenham tomorrow afternoon.

With just a point separating the two teams, Thetford will aim to avenge their opening day 27-22 loss.

* Thurston are without a game this weekend, but will be keeping a keen eye on what happens at Mundford Road tomorrow.

Their next game is against Thetford’s opponents Fakenham on Saturday, January 18, and they will be hoping to score some points after losing 15-0 to Ipswich YM last time out.

