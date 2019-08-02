Having made another head-turning signing this week, Rick Andrews says it is time for his Stowmarket Town players to let their football do the talking, as they look to live up to the tag of ‘title favourites’, writes Alex Moss.

It has been another busy summer at Greens Meadow, with nine new players coming in, along with nine of last season’s playing squad heading for the exit door. Curtley Williams, a defender who spent two years as a professional in the Football League with Luton Town, and was most recently at Needham Market midway through the 2017/18 season, was announced as the club’s ninth new signing earlier this week.

Williams’ arrival bolsters a Stow squad which also includes plenty of higher-level talent in Tom Bullard, Joe Jefford, Christy Finch, Dominic Docherty (all Leiston), Dave Cowley (Ware), James Bradbrook (Brightlingsea Regent) and former Ipswich Town player Jack Ainsley (Felixstowe & Walton United). Striker George Clarke has also come in (Brantham Athletic).

The Old Gold & Blacks have finished third and fourth in their two seasons back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, since winning the First Division in 2017, and manager Andrews is clear his target for 2019/20 is to secure Step 4 football at Stow for the first time in their history.

“200 per cent (the target is promotion),” he said. “We’ve put together a squad which I feel is capable and, if we manage to achieve promotion, won’t need too much changing to it in the league above.

“Nothing is a given and football can be a cruel game, but the mentality of the group we’ve got together now is spot on, and I’ve seen glimpses already in pre-season of what they’re capable of.

“Some of the players that have joined were taken aback a little bit by some of the criticism on Twitter that was directed at Stow.

“There’s a real determination in the group.

“They’ve got the bit between their teeth, now’s the time to keep quiet, work hard and let their football do the talking.

“I’m excited to get going now and I’m looking forward to it. I’m expecting the league to be even tougher this year, as a lot of the teams have strengthened.

“Newmarket and Mildenhall have strengthened, Woodbridge have managed to keep hold of their squad, Godmanchester are always a threat.

“I see the surprise package being Thetford. I think they will surprise a lot of teams this year.”

Ahead of their season opener away at FC Clacton tomorrow (3pm), Andrews had his Stow squad in for training on Tuesday and Thursday this week, a move which he hopes will ease any concerns of his players being underprepared for the weekend.

“It was definitely disappointing (that our last two friendlies were cancelled),” he said.

“We had to call one off last Friday against Lakenheath because of players being unavailable, and a few had knocks, and then Ipswich had a stomach bug in the camp and had to pull out (of Tuesday’s friendly).

“It’s unfortunate, but these things happen. We’ve had the boys in for training Tuesday and Thursday and there’s a buzz around the ground.

“We had 200 come through the gate for our friendly against Leiston last week. Hopefully we’ll have great support again Saturday and we can deliver this season what our supporters deserve.”

Stow did the double over Clacton in the Premier Division last season, winning 3-0 at Rush Green Bowl last August and then 5-1 at Greens Meadow in the reverse fixture in April.

Following tomorrow’s trip to the seaside, Andrews’ men begin their home fixtures at Greens Meadow by hosting Brantham Athletic on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Defender Leon Ottley-Gooch, who has been out injured since January, is targeting a September return to action.

