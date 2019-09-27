Manager Rick Andrews has admitted that he could not have asked for much more from his Stowmarket Town side so far this season.

After 10 games, Stow hold a five-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Stanway Rovers continuing their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

A victory at second-placed Norwich United tomorrow (3pm) would see Andrews’ men move at least seven points clear at the summit, but the Stow boss has insisted the season is still well in its infancy.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Woodbridge Town FC...Pictured: Dave Cowley celebrates his goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .. (17532358)

“We’ve won eight of our last nine (in the league) and took 25 points from a possible 27, I can’t ask for much more than that,” Andrews said.

“Whatever Saturday’s result is against Norwich it won’t have a great influence on where we finish up, there’s still a long way to go.

“But if we were to come away with another win, it would open up a little gap on us and Norwich. There’s still a few other teams, like Newmarket and Wroxham, who have games in hand on us.

“It’s still very tight and very early. I think come the end of November we’ll have a more clearer picture.”

A season-high crowd of 370 at Greens Meadow saw Stow make it six wins out of six on home turf in 2019/20 on Saturday.

The Old Gold and Blacks were made to work though, as Andrew Wood’s penalty early in the second half saw Stanway trail by just one, after first-half goals from Tom Bullard and Dave Cowley had put Stow 2-0 up.

It was the first goal Andrews’ side had conceded in 523 minutes of competitive football at Greens Meadow, but Stow held on to their slender lead to edge further clear at the top.

l Stowmarket Town have been awarded a £750 grant from The FA’s Stay in the Game scheme to help aid the club’s retention of its adult male players, giving them the financial support to cover the costs incurred by grassroots clubs.

The scheme is funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation, with grants of £750 awarded to clubs to boost financial sustainability.

The grants can be used towards matchday and training facility hire and league affiliation costs as well as covering match day subs for individuals that are not able to afford their regular match fees.

Club chairman Neil Sharp said: “This Stay in the Game grant for adult football, is a crucial investment which will help us retain our three adult teams (U18, Reserves and First Team) for the coming seasons.

“Support like this keeps us on track to progress and builds a successful pathway for our youth section.”