Stowmarket suffered their first home defeat at the hands of Ipswich on Saturday in the London 2 North East league.

The 25-14 loss leaves Stow in the mid-table ahead of this weekend’s midpoint fixture, an away trip to Wanstead (9th) on Saturday, although the Phoenix Park side have yet to win away this season.

Ipswich and Stow shared equal possession in the first half, although the home team edged the territorial advantage.

RUGBY - Stowmarket v Diss..Pictured: Elliot Fearn (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (23794309)

But they squandered chances and it was Ipswich who scored first. Stow’s response was swift as they drove a lineout maul before skipper Jake Squirrell touched down for a try, well converted by Dan Garrard for a 7-5 lead at the break.

The home team’s scrum had been dominant in the first half but that all changed after half time as twice their scrum were driven off the ball.

The introduction of fresh legs into the Ipswich centre gave the away side more threat and it was no surprise when they scored a converted try.

Ipswich continued to dominate in most facets of play and kicked three penalties to keep the pressure on before scoring the best try of the game, also converted.

In the final ten minutes, Stow attacked hard looking for a consolatory bonus point. Half back Matt Boulton snipped over for a converted try but, despite being camped on the Ipswich line, that was their last score.

* Meanwhile in London 3 Eastern Counties, Thurston roared back to life after a weekend off – and defeat in their last match – with a comprehensive 41-17 victory at home to basement side Beccles.

The bonus point win bodes well for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich YM, a side one place and two points above them in the league.

But Thetford lost 38-31 at home to Ipswich YM in their last outing at the weekend, just picking up the bonus point in the defeat.

Although they currently lie fourth, Thetford have lost their last five matches and will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday, away to Crusaders.

