Stowmarket Town will be back on the road in the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase - if they can get past Swaffham Town in their third-round replay at Greens Meadow tomorrow night.

SATURDAY STALEMATE: Stowmarket Town's Remi Garrett on the ball during their 0-0 draw with Swaffham Town in the Buildbase FA Vase third round at the weekend Picture: Dawn Matthews

The Old Gold and Blacks drew 0-0 at Swaffham on Saturday, as the third-round tie between the last remaining Suffolk and Norfolk sides finished goalless after extra time.

The draw for the last 32 of the national competition took place live on talkSPORT 2 this afternoon, with the winners of tomorrow's replay to visit either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade.

The two Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides played out a 1-1 draw in their third-round clash on Saturday, and will meet in a replay at Biggleswade this Saturday.

The two winners from the replays are scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 5, 2019.