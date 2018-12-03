Stowmarket Town face another away trip in Buildbase FA Vase last 32 if they get past replay against Swaffham Town
Stowmarket Town will be back on the road in the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase - if they can get past Swaffham Town in their third-round replay at Greens Meadow tomorrow night.
The Old Gold and Blacks drew 0-0 at Swaffham on Saturday, as the third-round tie between the last remaining Suffolk and Norfolk sides finished goalless after extra time.
The draw for the last 32 of the national competition took place live on talkSPORT 2 this afternoon, with the winners of tomorrow's replay to visit either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade.
The two Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides played out a 1-1 draw in their third-round clash on Saturday, and will meet in a replay at Biggleswade this Saturday.
The two winners from the replays are scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 5, 2019.