Stowmarket Town have become joint favourites to win this season’s Buildbase FA Vase, ahead of their visit from an in-form Stansted side tomorrow (3pm).

But, while Stansted may be flying in their league at the moment, Stow boss Rick Andrews believes his side can bring them crashing down to Earth this weekend.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runaway leaders will ‘have to be on their game’ when they host their Essex Senior League counterparts this weekend in the Third Round Proper.

“Stansted come on a run of six straight wins or something, so we will not take them lightly, we will have to be on our game” he said.

“But our form has been excellent and we have a clean bill of health.”

Stow will start as joint favourites alongside 2017/18 winners Stockton Town; but Andrews is not placing much importance on the fickle nature of betting odds.

He added: “That’s probably what’s happened with the odds, if a few local people have made a bet, then the odds tumble, we’re not paying too much attention to that, we were 66/1 last time I looked.

“And we’ve only played one game in the competition so far so take that how you will.

“But we want to go far; the previous round showed that no game is ever a done deal and we will have to be on our game.”

Stow narrowly beat Colney Heath 1-0 away in the second round, while Stansted progressed via a 2-1 win at home to Mildenhall Town; the same scoreline Stow recorded in the league last time out.

Last season Stowmarket made it to the fourth round for just the second ever time before bowing out to eventual quarter-finalists Biggleswade.

Were they to win tomrorow, they would have a third opportunity to progress to the fifth round proper and continue their march towards a Wembley final.

“Hopefully we can go into the last 32 for the second year running,” he said. “Home advantage is a big thing, we have only conceded four times at home this season, and they will come knowing that.

“And we’ve got both Matt Blake and Josh Mayhew on top scoring form; Matt’s got nine in nine and Josh is scoring freely too, they’ve made a fantastic partnership.

“But there is a bit of pressure on me and the management team to select the right combination of players to play Stansted.

“Our aim is simple – a Stowmarket win.”

