Rick Andrews is hoping 2020 will be a year to remember for Stowmarket Town as they head into their final game of this calendar year still challenging in four different competitions, writes Alex Moss.

Stow’s trip to Swaffham Town was one of only three fixtures to go ahead in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last weekend, where a Josh Mayhew hat-trick helped the Old Gold and Blacks to a 5-0 win.

The victory helped unbeaten Stow stretch their advantage at the top of the Premier Division to 18 points and, with games in the Buildbase FA Vase, Suffolk Premier Cup and League Challenge Cup still to come early next year, there is a lot to be excited about at Greens Meadow heading into a derby at home to Walsham-le-Willows this Saturday (3pm).

“Hopefully 2020 will be a year we all remember for the right reasons,” the Stow manager said. “We’ve got a local derby to finish the year and I’m sure it’ll be a good game.

“Hopefully we can get another big crowd and have a little bit of dry weather so that the pitch will be ready.

“Walsham had a great result on Saturday beating Clacton, who have been going really well.

“Walsham have picked up since their new manager (Fergus O’Callaghan) has come in.

“They’ve had a couple of disappointing results more recently, but to get that win just before Christmas they will be pleased.”

Stow’s relentless push towards the Premier Division title continued last Saturday with their joint-biggest away league win of the season.

Hosts Swaffham were the last team to deny the league leaders all three points, drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Greens Meadow on October 19.

But Andrews’ men have embarked on a winning run since then, recording victories in all of their next nine games in all competitions, and the Old Gold and Blacks extended that streak into double figures at Shoemakers Lane.

The visitors went in front on eight minutes when a fine cross from left back Seb Dunbar was turned in at the back post by Mayhew for the first of his three goals.

The Premier Division’s leading marksman doubled Stow’s lead two minutes before the break, firing past Tommy Rix after receiving the ball from Robbie Sweeney’s low cross.

Swaffham had come close to equalising shortly after Mayhew’s opener, as Matthew Prudence’s strike deflected onto the crossbar, but their next clear chance would come from the penalty spot, and by that point Stow were already out of sight.

Mayhew completed his hat-trick, and moved onto 24 goals for the season, finishing from Christy Finch’s cross on 52 minutes, before Finch grabbed his 11th goal of the campaign just after the hour mark.

Stow goalkeeper James Bradbrook saved his clean sheet, the 19th in all competitions, by keeping out Prudence’s spot kick, and substitute Dave Cowley’s excellent finish at the other end put the finishing touches to another strong performance on the road.

“We scored quite early on and then the game got a bit scrappy,” Andrews said. “On another day Swaffham should have scored a couple.

“They had the penalty, but at 1-0 they had a great chance, a shot which JJ (Joe Jefford) has half blocked and it’s hit the bar.

“I suppose you need a bit of luck and we had it on that occasion. We’ve broke away and got a second just before half time and then played some good stuff in the second half.

“There was only a couple of games played elsewhere, which means we’ve added a bit more daylight between us and the chasing pack. That puts more pressure on them as they can’t afford to drop any points.”

