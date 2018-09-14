‘Stow have not seen the last of three at the back’: Andrews

EARLY OPENER: Stow players celebrate Josh Mayhew opening the scoring against Gorleston on Saturday

Rick Andrews has indicated last weekend’s switch to a 3-5-2 may not be the last time Stowmarket Town play with three at the back this season.

Stow served up a seven-goal thriller at Greens Meadow last Saturday, with braces from Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer proving to be just enough to edge past a Gorleston side who played the majority of the second half with 10 men.

Andrews’ men kicked off in a 3-5-2 formation, before switching to a 4-3-3 in the second half, but the Stow boss was left frustrated as his side conceded two late goals and ended up hanging on for a victory against 10 men.

“We went to a 4-3-3 in the second half, and you could say it was a masterstroke that we went 4-3-3, but for me we conceded two goals against 10 men with 4-3-3,” he said.

“People can take out of it what they want, but we got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“People can look at it and say it was a great formation change, but I don’t buy any of that.

“We played 3-5-2 and drew the first half 1-1, and yes you could argue we won the second half 3-2 (in a 4-3-3), but we won it against 10 men.”

After a bright start had seen Mayhew open the scoring for the hosts on 16 minutes, Gorleston fought back and, after equalising through Nelson Carinhas just before the half hour mark, were on top for the rest of the first half.

But a two-goal burst, which started in the 50th minute, saw Canfer regain Stow’s lead and then Mayhew convert from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Jackson Ramm’s sending off moments later for the visitors, followed by Canfer’s second on 72 minutes, should have signalled a comfortable three points for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders.

However, Joel Watts grabbed a goal back four minutes later and Ross Gilfedder fired in on the stroke of full time, which set up a nervy finale, but one that Andrews’ men survived through to ensure they head to Godmanchester Rovers tomorrow (3pm) with a two-point lead at the top.

“We perform better away from home,” Andrews admitted. “Teams want to come and attack us when we go away, which is fine.

“We look forward to the challenge and it will be a hard game. We had two hard games against them last year and I’m not expecting anything different.

“At the end of the day, we are everyone’s cup final and I’ve got no issue with that. That’s music to my ears, it means we’re doing something right.

“No disrespect to Walsham, they beat us and were all over it, but since then they’ve drawn one and lost one (in the league).

“I don’t care what happens in August. I care about what happens at the end of the season and we’ll be above Walsham, Gorleston and the majority of the teams. If we finish above all of them is the question that remains, but we will be above 90 per cent of teams in this league.”