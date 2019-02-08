Rick Andrews is under no illusions as to how important the next seven days are in the context of Stowmarket Town’s season.

The Old Gold and Blacks were knocked out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, following a surprise 3-1 defeat at an out-of-form Long Melford in the quarter-finals.

And in a week which saw Histon regain top spot in the Premier Division table, Stow (4th) visit Woodbridge Town (5th) tomorrow (3pm), before hosting Brantham Athletic in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals at Greens Meadow on Tuesday (7.45pm) desperate to keep their season alive.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Framlingham..Pictured: Rick Andrews (Stowmarket Manager)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7019361)

“It’s a great opportunity to put things right on Saturday and set us up for the Brantham game, which is massively important,” the Stow boss said. “The Long Melford game was hugely disappointing.

“It was probably our worst display in the last three years. We were threes out of 10 all across the park.

“I give credit to Long Melford. They were organised and they took their opportunities and scored two good goals. We were well below the standards that we set ourselves.

“I said to the boys before the game, ‘this time next week we can be in two semi-finals or we could be out of everything.’

“We’ve still got the game against Brantham on Tuesday. We’re two games away from playing in a final at Portman Road, which would be massive for the club.

“If we were to get there I think you would see the full potential of the club. We would be well supported and I would love to get there for the supporters.”

The Suffolk Premier Cup trophy on display Picture: Suffolk FA (7004133)

Last Saturday’s trip to Ely City was postponed, with Stow’s inactivity leading them to drop one place to fourth in the Premier Division standings.

Andrews’ men are five points adrift of new leaders Histon, but the Stutes do have four games in hand to extend that lead even further, while tomorrow’s opponents Woodbridge could climb above Stow with a win at Notcutts Park.

“We want to finish as high as possible,” Andrews said. “We’re not going to take our foot off the pedal.

“If I was in the position that Histon are in now and didn’t win the league, I would be asking myself questions, but (is second place still possible?) I think it is.

“It’s not just Godmanchester up there though. You’ve also got Woodbridge, who have two games in hand on us as well.”

Wednesday’s defeat at Melford saw the hosts race into a 3-0 lead by the hour mark, before the returning Josh Mayhew replied with what proved to be a consolation goal.