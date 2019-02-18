Stowmarket Town have been drawn against Felixstowe & Walton United in the semi-finals of this season's Suffolk Premier Cup.

SEMI-FINAL SHOWDOWN: Stowmarket Town, pictured celebrating their late winner against Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals, will face Felixstowe in the last four

The Old Gold and Blacks will have to overcome a third Bostik League North Division side, if they are to reach the final at Portman Road, having been paired with the Seasiders in the draw, which was broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk on Saturday evening.

Stow, who last reached the final of the Premier Cup back in 1997, have already knocked out higher league Mildenhall Town and AFC Sudbury in this season's competition, while in the last round Rick Andrews' side left it late to see off Brantham Athletic.

The tie will be held at the Millfield, the home of Hadleigh United, on Tuesday, March 12 (7.45pm), while the following day will see holders Leiston face an Ipswich Town XI in the second semi-final at Felixstowe's Goldstar Ground.

Stow, who were not in action this past weekend, have bolstered their squad with the return of former player Ellis Murrell. The ex-Ipswich Town youngster had a loan spell at Greens Meadow last season, before leaving to join Woodbridge Town in the summer.

Meanwhile, Cornard United have been paired together with Thurlow Nunn League First Division North rivals Ipswich Wanderers, in the semi-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

The Ards, whose last appearance in the final resulted in a 1-0 win over neighbours Sudbury Wanderers 30 years ago, edged past Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves in the previous round.

The semi-final tie will take place at the Millfield on Friday, April 5 (7.45pm), while Touchline SIL rivals Achilles and Henley Athletic will contest the other semi-final on the same night at the Goldstar Ground.