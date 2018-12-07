After equalling Stowmarket Town’s best-ever run in the Buildbase FA Vase this week, Rick Andrews now wants his side to go and make history.

The Old Gold and Blacks battled back from a goal down to beat plucky Swaffham Town 2-1 in a third round replay at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night, after the first tie at Shoemakers Lane on Saturday finished goalless after extra time.

The comeback win sent Andrews’ side into the fourth round of the national competition, matching the club’s record run back in 1982/83, with a trip to either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade awaiting Stow in the last 32 on January 5.

“I’m so pleased for the club,” Andrews said. “The last 10 minutes felt like 10 hours when the ball kept coming back at us.

Swaffham v Stow in FA Vase. Picture: Eddie Deane

“Saturday was an experience where we had to dig in, and that’s twice now we’ve played extra time.

“We’re in the hat for the last 32 and I have to give the boys credit. We’ve showed the depth of the squad we’ve got here, and I’m just really pleased for the club.

“We’ve managed to equal some history at the club. Hopefully we can now go on and make some new history in the next round.”

There may have been one division separating the last two Suffolk and Norfolk sides that were left in this season’s FA Vase, but after three-and-a-half hours it was only Sam Nunn’s header which was the difference in the tie.

A hard-fought first clash between the two East Anglian rivals on Saturday finished goalless after 120 minutes, with Stow left to rue three goals being ruled out by the officials.

Scott Chaplin struck the crossbar late in the second half, while Swaffham, who played the final half of extra time with 10 men following Daniel Tindall being shown a second yellow card, also created chances to break the stalemate.

It would be the Pedlars, who sit third in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, that would eventually open the scoring, Joe Jackson pouncing on a defensive error to score 21 minutes into the replay.

Stow were made to pay for a nervy start in front of a season-high 363 crowd at Greens Meadow, but rallied 10 minutes before half time when Chaplin rifled home to send the teams in level at the break.

Andrews’ side appeared to have edged in front for the first time in the tie on 50 minutes, Jack Baker finishing from close range following Nunn’s header across the box, but the goal was ruled out for offside to keep the score at 1-1.

But Stow were not to be denied the game’s next goal, as on 70 minutes Nunn rose highest to head home from a free kick, putting the Old Gold and Blacks on course for a fourth-round berth for the first time in 36 years.

And despite being reduced to 10 men in added time when Baker received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident, Stow held on to progress to the last 32 for only the second time in their history.

“I’m proud of the players,” Andrews said. “They had a hard 120 minutes on Saturday and we have to realise these are blokes who have gone to work and then put in another 90 minutes on Tuesday.

“The work rate was superb. I was a bit disappointed with how we started the game, but I have to give full credit to Swaffham.

“I said our pitch would suit us in the replay, but I think it suited them as well.

“We said to the boys at half time that they needed to be brave on the ball, which they did in the second half and it should stand us in good stead going forward.”

With quarter-finals in the Suffolk Premier Cup and League Challenge Cup, plus a fourth-round FA Vase tie, to look forward to in the New Year, Stow’s attention now switches back solely to the Premier Division for the rest of 2018, starting with a home clash against Framlingham Town tomorrow (3pm).

“We’re hoping to have one or two back for Saturday and we’ll shuffle the squad for Fram and get some fresh legs on the pitch,” Andrews said.

“It’s back to our bread and butter and the games are coming thick and fast.

“We’ll be going for the three points, but it will not be easy against Fram.”

Ryan Clark and Jon Carver both return to the squad this weekend, while goalkeeper Craig Brand could be in line for a first start of the season.