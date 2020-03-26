The Football Association have announced the end of the non-league season for all leagues at Step 3 and below, with all results expunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means that the 2019/20 campaign has been declared null and void, and therefore no promotions or relegations will take place.

This decision impacts the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central, the BetVictor Isthmian League North and the two Thurlow Nunn Leagues.

A statement sent to clubs read: The National League System (NLS) and the women’s football pyramid were able to build a consensus amongst their leagues and, where possible, aimed to create a consistent approach across all leagues, whilst taking into account the unique characteristics of each individual league.

"As a result, The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two.

"These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.

"We will continue to assist and support the National League (NLS steps one and two) to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible. The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021-22 season.

"Furthermore, we can now confirm that we have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019-20 season. This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season. Our County Football Associations (CFAs) will be supporting grassroots leagues over the coming days to determine how they should close out their current competitions.

"Where appropriate, the above decisions will be put to The FA Council for ratification.

"Throughout this period we continue to seek guidance in respect of the government’s financial support packages relative to COVID-19 and how they are applicable to clubs in the NLS, the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game."

However, the FA have not yet called an end to the likes of the FA Vase and FA Trophy.

The statement added: "With the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup, Women’s FA Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase all at advanced stages, we are reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so. Clubs involved are close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive.

"In respect of The FA Youth Cup, The FA County Youth Cup, The FA Sunday Cup and The FA Inter-League Cup, we are also seeking to complete these competitions if it is feasible to do so.

"We will also continue planning for FA competitions to take place for the 2020/21 season."

