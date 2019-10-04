Greene King, headline sponsor of the West Suffolk Sports Awards, will be joined by other leading, local companies and organisations who will sponsor individual awards at a glitzy ceremony in Bury on October 15.

Other award category sponsors are: Active Suffolk, Allied Health Professionals Suffolk; Beckett Investment Management Group; Go Ape; Bury Free Press owners Iliffe Media; KiiWii Clothing & Promotions; Music Sales Group Charitable Trust; Newmarket Racecourses; TA6 Alliance Leisure, SRS Leisure and Unison.

The sports awards are a celebration of local sporting men, women, young people, schools, organisations and clubs, as well as the network of volunteers, coaches, parents and unsung heroes that make sport so special.

West Suffolk Sports Awards 2019. Picture available to use…please credit Simon Lee Photography.Back row L-R - Jonathan Law, Beckett Investment Management Group; Russell Claydon, Iliffe Media; Mark Johnson, Unison; Victoria Herbert, Go ApeFront row L-R - Kate Rayson, Greene King; Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft Leisure; Cllr Jo Rayner; Rachel Clover, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Keith Williams, Kiiwii Clothing & Promotions. (18125462)

St Edmundsbury Cathedral will host this year’s event, organised by Abbeycroft Leisure on behalf of West Suffolk Council to provide a stunning backdrop to the awards ceremony.

Greene King’s business development manager, Kate Rayson-Joyce, said: “Sport is such a great way of bringing people together and creating community spirit, just as beer and pubs do.

“We are delighted to once again sponsor the West Suffolk Sports Awards celebrating sportsmen and women in west Suffolk, as well as those all-important volunteers who deliver sport in our community.”

Cllr Joanna Rayner, West Suffolk Council’s Cabinet member for Leisure Culture and Community Hubs said: “I am delighted that local businesses have come forward with such willing support for the West Suffolk Sports Awards. Sponsors play a vital role in realising potential in so many sporting activities, at all levels and for a huge range of people, and I am very pleased to recognise their contribution.”

Warren Smyth, Chief Executive, Abbeycroft Leisure said: “We’ve been overwhelmed again this year with the response from our partners and the local business community, in supporting us to make the sports awards evening a success.

“We’re returning to the Cathedral, which is such a magnificent venue, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the local talent and achievements of so many.”