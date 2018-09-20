Sponsors, nominees revealed for Sports Awards

Headline sponsor Greene King will be joined by other leading, local companies and organisations who will sponsor individual awards categories at the 2018 West Suffolk Sports Awards on September 27.

West Suffolk Sport Awards sponsors (4262346)

Partners supporting the event are Iliffe Media, Anglian Water, Allied Health Professionals Suffolk, KiiWii Clothing and Promotions, Music Sales Ltd, Newmarket Racecourses, New Print, Paddy and Scotts, Suffolk Sport, Unison and West Suffolk College.

This is the second joint sports awards for West Suffolk, delivered by Abbeycroft Leisure on behalf of St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils, and this year it will be hosted by Tattersalls in Newmarket.

Cllr Andy Drummond and Cllr Joanna Rayner, Cabinet members respectively for Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: "We are delighted to be working with forward looking local businesses whose sponsorship helps local people realise all kinds of sporting potential.

"Our councils have made healthy, strong families and communities a priority, and through their contribution, these businesses are helping raise awareness of the social and mental wellbeing that comes with physical activity."

Ellis Kerr

Meanwhile, Warren Smyth, CEO, Abbeycroft Leisure added: “We have been overwhelmed again this year with the response from the local business community in supporting us to make the sports awards evening a success.

“The event has a slightly different format this year because of the unique setting that we’ll be in at the world famous Tattersalls, but we’re confident it will give our local sporting talent the platform it deserves.”

Shortlisted nominees:

The Sports Personality of the Year Award Sponsored by Music Sales

Demie-Jade Resztan, Harriet Welham and Steph Hanratty

The Young Sports Personality of the Year Award Sponsored by Newmarket Racecourses

Ellie Frost, Emma Bartley and Esther Little

Steph Hanratty (4308255)

The Unsung Hero Award Sponsored by Unison

Carla Barnes, Michael Grant and Stephen Larder

The Triumph Over Adversity Award Sponsored by KiiWii Clothing

Anna Street, Brian Aldis and Jordan Black

The Coach of the Year Award Sponsored by Suffolk Sport

Gary Dourado, Hayley Rigby and Kayleigh Steed

The Community Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsored by the Smarter Drop from Anglian Water

Angie Underdown, Carla Barnes and Gary Dourado

The Most Active Workplace of the Year Sponsored by Alliance Health Professionals

Sanofi Haverhill, St Nicholas Hospice and West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Gym United (c) Garry Griffiths | ThreeFiveThree Photography. (4308142)

The Club of the Year Award Sponsored by Greene King

Bury Bicycle Collective, Gym United Football Club and Jetts Netball Club

The Individual Performance/Achievement of the Year Award Sponsored by Newprint Ltd

Ellis Kerr, Harriet Welham and Steph Hanratty

The Sports School of the Year Sponsored by West Suffolk College

Abbots Green Academy, Sebert Wood Primary School and Laureate Academy Primary School.