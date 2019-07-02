Needham Market have secured the return of attack-minded midfielder Craig Parker.

The former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury player had become available this summer following his departure from King's Lynn Town, whom he helped gain promotion to the National League North last season.

And it is the Marketmen that have won the race for his signature, with Parker having spent a couple of seasons at Bloomfields between 2009 and 2011.

Craig Parker

Needham boss Richard Wilkins, who managed Parker at Bury, told the club's website: "Parks is a quality player and on his day is a match winner. Having worked with him before I am delighted he has agreed to sign for the club where he had many happy seasons."

Parker joined Lynn in June 2017 from AFC Sudbury, making a total of 94 appearances (68 starts) and scoring 19 goals.