Needham Market's second season in the newly-sponsored BetVictor Southern Premier Central will begin on Saturday, August 10 with a trip to Stratford Town.

The Marketmen, who finished 11th last term, will play their first home game of 2019/20 at Bloomfields three days later when Hitchin Town will be their visitors. When the sides met at exactly the same stage during the previous campaign, Needham ran out winners by a hefty 8-1 margin.

The first all-Suffolk affair with Leiston will take place at Bloomfields on Monday, August 26, with the reverse fixture set for New Year's Day.

Needham manager Richard Wilkins

Boxing Day, meanwhile, will see Richard Wilkins' men play host to St Ives Town, while their campaign will end on April 25 with a clash away at Biggleswade Town.

For a full list of Needham's fixtures, click here.