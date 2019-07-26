After completing an initial one-month loan deal to Needham Market from Cambridge United, Joe Neal announced his talents with two goals in the Marketmen's 4-2 pre-season friendly victory at Bury Town tonight.

The Newmarket-based teenager, who captained the youth team at the U's, signed his first professional contract at the Sky Bet League Two club in February.

He will be in familiar surroundings in the BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central when the season kicks off on August 17, having had a loan spell at Needham's divisional rivals Royston Town last season.

Joe Neal in action for Needham Market at Bury Town Picture: Ben Pooley (14348717)

Neal went straight into the Needham team at Bury Town tonight, having yet to train with his new team-mates after his loan move paperwork was completed.

He took little time to announce himself with a brace of first-half goals putting his new side in firm control at the interval.

After Cemal Ramadan had put Bury into a 30th minute lead after turning in a rebounded effort from Ross Crane, Neal neatly swept in a low cross from Joe Marsden in the 33rd minute.

Cambridge United young striker Joe Neal. Picture: Tom Stewart (14348736)

His former Cambridge team-mate Matt Foy, who was on loan at relegated Harlow Town last season but featuring for Needham on trial after his release from the U's, put the visitors into the lead 40 minutes in with a fine curling effort from just inside the area.

Neal then added a third two minutes later when he clinically punished a wayward pass from Joe Whight.

Joe Marsden went on to make it 4-1 shortly after the re-start before an injury-time strike from Bury trialist and former Lowestoft Town stirker Cruise Nyaozayo made it 4-2.

Richard Wilkins said: "We got Neal on loan until the end of August, which literally happened today.

"And Foy was at Cambridge and had done non-league for about a year.

"I contacted him a few weeks ago and he has had trials here, there and everywhere and he said he will come and play for us today. It just gives us a few options as we have been struggling a bit in the striking position with Griffs (Jamie Griffiths) going and (Decarrey) Sheriff, who done really well for us at the end of the season."

He added: "I thought Joe Neal took his goals very well and grew as the game went on.

"They were both obviously a little bit nervous early on with a few balls they didn't hold on to, but I thought as the game went on they both did well."