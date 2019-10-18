In the wake of their Buildbase FA Trophy defeat at Soham Town Rangers, Ben Chenery believes his Bury Town side need to get used to team’s raising their game against them.

The Blues boss feels Saturday’s 3-0 preliminary round exit, which ended Soham’s 15-game winless run in the cross-border derby spanning 14 years, saw them become a victim of their fine start to the campaign.

Bury will return to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division action with a Suffolk derby at Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow (3pm) sitting pretty in second spot in the table but very much there to be knocked off their perch again.

Football - Soham v Bury Town - Picture - Neil Dady. (19176062)

“Teams are showing us a lot of respect and they all want to beat us which is great because it shows we have come a long way as a football club,” said Chenery.

“People are raising it 10 per cent against us and that has happened today with Soham. They have worked harder against us than in any game they have played this year.

“The result was probably not a fair reflection in lots of ways; we were far better than them at times but they got the job done in terms of both boxes so credit to them and we wish them well. They deserved their win.”

Football - Soham v Bury Town - Picture - Neil Dady. (19176063)

Despite the Cambridgeshire hosts coming under some heavy pressure in the first half, Tom Newman’s fine early chip was added to by goals at opposing ends of the second half from close-range finishes from Sam Mulready and substitute Callum Russell.

“I’m disappointed but it doesn’t define us,” said Chenery.

“We have lost a game in the cup and that’s it. We’re second in the league and I said to the players at the start of the season our aim is to be in that top five, and that’s where we are.”

With on-loan Daniel Barden away with Wales Under-19s, fellow teenager George Bugg continued in goal while Ipswich Town striker Colin Oppong, who has extended his Bury stay until January, was not eligible due to a break in his loan move.

Football - Soham v Bury Town - Picture - Neil Dady. (19176064)

Ross Crane and ex-Soham striker Cemal Ramadan fired over early on before Josh Pope made a great diving save to deny Jake Chambers-Shaw.

But the hosts went ahead in the 11th minute when Newman skipped inside Joe Hood from the left touchline into the penalty area and hit a dipping effort into the far corner.

Soham continued to ride their luck to hold on to their advantage with Pope saving at the feet of Ramadan and turning a Robson half volley round his near post, while Ramadan was guilty of firing over a loose ball in the box.

Up the other end Mulready forced George Bugg into a diving save before Pope starred again with a double save from shots inside his area.

The half ended withMatty Allan passing up a good chance to double Soham’s advantage, firing over a loose ball.

But after seeing out some early danger at the start of the second period they got their second goal in the 53rd minute when Mulready slammed home a rebound after Cameron Watson’s header was hacked off the line following a corner.

Robson hooked an effort over the bar at the other end while Pope beat away a stinging effort from Ryan Stafford as Bury’s frustration grew.

Soham’s danger on the break continued with Auger put through only to fire wide while Mulready had a goal ruled out for offside and Allan sent an effort whizzing over.

Chambers-Shaw wasted a 30-yard free-kick by skying it while substitute Cruise Nyadzayo failed to test Pope with two efforts to sum up Bury’s day.

The outcome of the tie was put beyond any doubt in the 83rd minute though when Russell kept his cool, three minutes after coming on, to fire home after a good run and cut-back from Allan.

“I think if we had been there for another 90 minutes we wouldn’t have scored, and that’s how it goes sometimes,” said Chenery.

Bury: Bugg, Stafford, Crane (Maughn 63’), Hood, White, Jolland, Chambers-Shaw, Horne, Hughes (c), Ramadan, (Machaya 84’), Robson (Nyadzayo 60’). Unused subs: Gardner, Nunn. Attendance: 217

Free Press Man of The Match: Jarid Robson. A bright spark in Bury’s attack who on another day could have ended with a couple of goals to his name.

* Bury Town travel to take on a Felixstowe & Walton United side tomorrow (3pm) in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division whom they have already beaten twice this season in cup games at Ram Meadow.

But manager Chenery says that may only serve to make their mission of getting another victory tougher.

“I think the bearing is they will not want to lose again, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We have beaten them convincingly but that does not mean that will happen again. We need to make sure we go back to our values and play with an identity.”

He added: “There are a great squad of players in there and they are hurting a bit but we will bounce back and it’s a really big game for us on Saturday.”

* Bury Town Women had no such problems turning chances into goals at the weekend with a 4-0 Women’s KO Cup victory at Alresford Colne Rangers Ladies First.

Kate Sandlan scored twice after coming off the bench.

They return to Suffolk Women’s League action at Leiston St Margarets on Sunday.