Luis Tibbles was hoping to enjoy his return to Bury Town action after his international bow, but he ended up bemoaning the manner in which they conceded in a 3-2 loss to Coggeshall Town.

Saturday’s home game was another match against a promotion contender which slipped away from them with only the 0-0 draw at Basildon United at the start of last month yielding any return from a current top 10 side, having now faced five of them.

After Cemal Ramadan dispatched an early penalty to put the Blues in the driving seat, it was not long before two corners saw the second-placed Seed Growers reverse the lead, before Ollie Hughes’ smart header sent the sides into the break level at 2-2.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Luis Tibbles....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477118)

Ross Wall’s 54th-minute tap-in proved to be enough to claim the victory for the Essex side, with an added time goal-line clearance the only time Bury really threatened in the second half.

Goalkeeper Tibbles made his first appearance since representing England and the Football Association in an ambassadorial visit to the Falklands Islands, where he played two games for his country in a side made up of predominantly Step 4 players.

But while that trip, in a squad managed by England C manager Paul Fairclough went ‘really well’ it was a hard homecoming from his perspective between the sticks.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477067)

“I was disappointed to come back and lose today,” he said.

“When we are at home we fancy our chances against anyone and it is just disappointing the manner we have conceded the goals today.

“It is not like they have opened us up and played really nice football and then scored. Or that it is has gone in the top corner.

“They have scored goals we can definitely rectify.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Bury try for a late equaliser ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5472066)

“It is disappointing when you score two goals at home and still lose the game. But again, that is something we need to look at; try and tighten up defensively whilst keep scoring the goals.”

Speaking about his trip to the Falkland Islands in the England Football Association Representative XI, he said: “It was a really, really good experience. It was certainly a very, very different place and somewhere I do not think I will be returning to but it was a fantastic experience with a really good group of lads and some good coaches and some memories I will remember forever.”

He started the first game, a 3-1 win against the Falkland Islands on November 10, keeping a clean sheet while he was on the pitch in the first half. He then featured in the second half against a South Atlantic Combined Forces side in a 3-2 win, again not conceding.

“I was happy with the way I played and it was a good experience,” he said.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Ryley Scott....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477085)

“We got to keep our match shirts, so I had two and I got one signed by all the players and coaching staff. And then we got a couple of little emblems, almost like medals, with some details engraved on the back, which was quite cool.”

Tibbles was one of five changes from the side who were dumped out of the Suffolk Premier Cup 3-1 at lower-league Hadleigh United in midweek. Defensive midfielder Ryley Scott went straight into the side as a holding midielder having joined from Ipswich Town Academy on a loan deal.

Ramadan, who was on his first game back at Ram Meadow since leaving for Leiston in the summer, was brought down by the goalkeeper within two minutes attempting to put away a spilled powerful shot from Scott, getting up to fire the penalty in down the middle.

But after Bury were denied another penalty, on Jake Chambers-Shaw, they were undone by two headers from corners, via Curtis Haynes-Brown in the 12th minute and Connor Hubbles’ effort that bounced up off the turf in the 20th.

The hosts withstood some heavy pressure before ending the half on the front foot which, after Ian Miller’s effort was hacked off the line, yielded the equaliser as Hughes expertly ran across his man to head home Scott’s cross.

Tibbles was called upon to make a good block from the lively Sam Bantick at the start of the second half before Coggeshall gained the lead after the Bury number one could only palm Bantick’s low cross into the path of Wall, who unmarked, rolled the ball over the line.

Bury huffed and puffed from there but did not manage to work the goalkeeper, though a late stoppage-time free-kick sparked panic in the Coggeshall box before the ball was hacked away to safety.

Manager Ben Chenery reflected: “With the ball I thought we were good and we looked a threat most of the game but we can’t concede goals the way we did.”

Next up for Bury is a tough test away at joint league leaders Bowers & Pitsea, with their shock 3-0 defeat against Brentwood Town last time out not something Chenery sees working in his side’s favour.

“A wounded animal is always dangerous and they will be right up for it,” he added.

Of his new signing Scott, the Bury boss said: “He is a good prospect and I think he will do well for us.

“We were looking to do it and I saw him play against us for Ipswich last week and I like the way he can play.

Bury: Tibbles, Kerins (Call 90+1), Scott, Fenn (c), Miller (White 61’), Jolland, Horne, Chambers-Shaw, O Hughes, Ramadan, T Hughes (Robinson 68’). Unused subs: Machaya, Revell. Attendance: 372

Free Press Man of The Match: Ollie Hughes.