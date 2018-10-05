Sobering day for beaten Wolfpack

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Henley Hawks..Pictured: Ollie Watson leads Bury out...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4594284)

Winning or losing to Tonbridge Juddians this weekend is ‘almost irrelevant’ to Bury St Edmunds’ director of rugby Jon Curry.

The National League 2 South side host the Kent outfit at The Haberden tomorrow (3pm), searching for a ‘better performance’ after being beaten 47-21 by the Rams (formerly Redingensians Rams) in their last outing.

Curry said the Wolfpack made ‘uncharacteristic errors’ and ‘lost belief in each other’ as they conceded seven tries to send their hosts back to top spot.

“We didn’t perform well as a group,” he said.

“We showed them too much respect and we let the game get away from us. We just lacked some team cohesion really.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Rugby action from Bury St Edmunds v Redingensians - Yasin Browne. . .Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4571751)

“It’s understandable why, we are a relatively new squad, but I still don’t think we were good enough.

“So this weekend it’s almost irrelevant whether or not we win or lose, it’s about putting in a better performance.

“Of course, if we do that, then we are in a much better position to win anyway.”

He said the team had been training well during the week and he was confident that the squad had learned lessons from last week.

“I think the Rams are the best team in the league,” he said.

“They are a very good side, and it was a lesson for the players in how competitive the teams in this league are, but also how you need to be on top of your game every single week.

“We have some talented players who are new to this level and it was a reminder of how much of a step up this league is.

“So they’ve had the reminder now, and I want to see them stick to the game plan this week.

“They didn’t last week and it cost us.”

Bury were last season heavily beaten by Tonbridge Juddians in their opening and closing games but there will be no legacy from this, Curry said.

“Different team, different coach, different approach – last year’s results will have no impact on this year’s,” he added.

“It will be a tough game, they are a very good side, but so are we.”

They will be without fly-half Nick Perez (shoulder) although the squad will be boosted by the returns of both captain Ollie Watson and Yasin Browne.