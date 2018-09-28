Snelling has to hang up his boots early

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Redruth..Pictured: Chris Snelling....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (4441209)

A freak holiday accident has led to Bury St Edmunds club captain Chris Snelling having to announce an early retirement from rugby.

The 28-year-old PE teacher at County Upper School in Bury first joined the Haberden club when he was 13 and led the Wolfpack to the fourth tier of English rugby for the first time as first XV captain in 2014/15.

But after not being in the squad for the opening games of the season, Snelling has revealed he has had to hang his boots up after suffering a herniated disc in his spine as a result of a sunbed accident, which required emergency surgery.

“During a holiday to Las Vegas I had a tight back from travelling and whilst lying on a sunbed it topped up and that herniated a disc in my back,” said the winger who has been club captain at Bury for the past four seasons.

“The herniation led to a compression of my spinal cord in an unfortunate position.

RETIRED: An accident on holiday has forced Chris Snelling to retire

“It required an emergency operation to relieve the pressure but unfortunately had been compressed for too long and has led to some long-lasting symptoms including a lack of strength and power below the compression.”

Snelling, who is currently off teaching duties and praised the school for their support, said his mobility is improving all the time but that it could take up to three years if he is able to make a full recovery.

He said that it resulted in the difficult decision to call time on his playing days.

“Playing for Bury has been incredibly enjoyable and rewarding and I will treasure the memories of playing at The Haberden,” he said.

“I wish to thank the whole club for their support over the years. Equally, thank you to all of those who have wished me well so far.”

Having been at Saturday’s pre-match lunch, he said he will still be an ‘avid supporter’ of the club going forward.

Director of rugby Jon Curry, who confirmed Will Affleck has stepped into the role of club captain, said: “It is a real shame. He has been a great club captain and he was going to be club captain this year but it is a bad back injury.”