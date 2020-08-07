The arrival of Ollie Snaith will not spark a flurry of incomings at Bury Town, but manager Ben Chenery felt it was important he still freshened up his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Bury confirmed the signing of Snaith late last week, with the former Needham Market attacking midfielder arriving from Step 3 outfit St Ives Town.

He links up with a side that occupied an Isthmian League North Division play-off place when Covid-19 halted play, yet it was still a season in which the Blues were ravaged by injuries.

Histon v Cambridge City - Cambridge City's Ollie Snaith races away from Histon's Lee Smith.Pic - Richard Marsham. (39801906)

It threatened to derail their progress at times, and Chenery is hoping the addition of Snaith will help to ease the burden.

“We had a very good season despite all of the injuries, but at the same time we don’t want to rest on our laurels,” said the Bury boss.

“You need to add every summer, even if it is just one or two players. Clearly we don’t need a lot, but it is important to keep things fresh.

Cambridge City v Ely City Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup final, at Cambridge United . Ollie Snaith. Picture: Keith Heppell. (39940952)

“We were hurt by the injuries and we don’t want to get caught like that again.

“A lot of our play goes through midfield and to be able to bring in a player of Ollie’s quality is a big boost in that area.

“We want to improve next season and if the injuries come, we need more options. It’s up to everyone to raise their game, and Ollie will be part of that.”

After making more than 100 appearances for Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League, Snaith has also turned out for Cambridge City as well as neighbouring Needham and St Ives.

Newmarket Town v Long Melford.Newmarket Ollie Snaith .Picture Mark Westley. (39940981)

And in terms of what the new signing will provide on the pitch, Chenery is confident he has added another goal threat to his armoury.

“We have got some good midfielders and Ollie will complement those,” added Chenery.

“He is very honest and is full of running, but he also times his runs into the box very well.

“I’ve said for a while we need to be getting goals from other areas of the pitch – not just the forwards – and Ollie will contribute with that.

Bury Town v Needham Market.Bury Town Football Club Bury Town v Needham Market in the Alan Turvey Trophy.Ollie Snaith Needham first goal.Picture Mark Westley. (39940969)

“He is also the right type of person. It is important when you bring a player in that he fits in with the rest of the group.”

One player leaving Ram Meadow, though, is Joe Carden.

The winger joined Bury from Soham Town Rangers in 2019 but his appearances have been limited by injury problems – most notably the anterior cruciate knee ligament damage suffered at Aveley.

Chenery said of the Carden, who has returned to Soham: “Joe and I had a chat and he just wants to play regular football.

“After what he has been through recently I completely understand that.

“He has a great attitude and you couldn’t fault his commitment, it’s just a shame we didn’t get to see the best of him. I wish him well for the future and really hope he gets back fully fit.”

Read more Football