Needham Market’s hopes of kicking off 2020 with three points were demolished by a 2-1 smash and grab victory by divisional rivals Leiston on New Year’s Day.

Despite the BetVictor Southern Premier Central visitors enjoying the majority of possession and chances, only Joe Marsden’s first-half header found the back of the net.

Leiston, in comparison, produced a clinical touch in front of goal to convert two of the few chances that came their way.

The result follows Needham’s 1-1 draw at home to St Ives Town on Boxing Day, to see them pick up just one point from the last six on offer against two relegation-threatened sides.

Richard Wilkins said: “It’s very difficult as a manager because we have absolutely dominated two games of football, and come away with one point.

“We created so many golden chances, it’s just hard to take, you’d expect that to happen maybe once per season.

“But twice in a row is just bizarre.”

Wilkins continued: “I’ve never (experienced) a time when I played or managed where we haven’t won games that we should have won, the amount of it is unbelievable, it’s almost surreal.

“When your luck is out, it’s out.”

Leiston went ahead in the 36th minute before Marsden scored with a skilful looping header to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Marketmen dominated the second half with chances for new striker Billy Hunt, Adam Mills and Craig Parker but could not convert from a host of good chances, including a shot cleared off the line. And Leiston then scored on the counter in the 80th minute for the 2-1 win.

Against St Ives, Craig Parker had put Needham a goal ahead after just six minutes as the Marketmen had the lion’s share of possession and created a hat full of chances.

But they could not see off their visitors, who plugged on to earn a point with a late leveller in the 87th minute.

Needham are due to host another bottom-five side in Stratford Town tomorrow (3pm) in a must-win game, according to Wilkins, against a side who have picked up just two league points on the road this term.

He said: “I just don’t understand how we are not winning games of football, there’s not that much wrong.

“All we can do is analyse things and then go again. We have a few days to prepare for Saturday, we need to massively win it.”

* Meanwhile in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Needham Market Reserves ended the year in 11th position after one win and one loss ended their 2019 fixture list.

They lost 3-2 at home to Fakenham Town on December 21 before bouncing back on Saturday with a big 4-1 win at home to Cornard United.

They are due to travel to March Town United tomorrow (3pm).

* In Division One North of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League, Needham Market Women are due to return to league action, with them due to host East Bergholt United on Sunday (2pm).

