Sloppy goals prove to be Stow’s undoing once again

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove has admitted that conceding sloppy goals has been Stowmarket Town’s undoing this season – a problem that reared its head again on Tuesday evening during the 4-1 defeat at Newmarket Town.

After finishing third and racking up in excess of 100 points upon their return to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term, the Old Gold & Blacks had targeted a title challenge this time around.

However, it never really materialised, with their latest defeat looking like it has consigned them to a fourth-placed finish.

Newmarket Town v Stowmarket Town Stowmarket clear again Picture by Mark Westley. (8407692)

“It is a disappointing that again – apart from their first goal that was well worked – we have given them three goals,” said Musgrove.

“Consistently across the season we have done that and that is where we have let ourselves down. We have been too easy to score against on too many occasions.

“It is a team thing from front to back. It is clear that we want to get the ball down and play, but there is a time to play and too often we have made poor decisions. As a group, that is why we are going to finish where we will.

“We wanted to win the league and have fallen short. It shows where we need to learn, but we are still only really in year two of being in this league.

“We are trying to learn as quickly as possible but you cannot keep giving up these type of chances because the teams in this league will punish you.”

Stowmarket fell behind in the 10th minute at Newmarket when Lewis Whitehead smartly side-footed in Ben Robinson’s knockdown from 12 yards out.

After a couple of escapes it was 2-0 in the 39th minute after wing-back Jack Whiting was afforded the time and space in the box to find the back of the net via the far post.

The introduction of Ollie Canfer shortly after the restart sparked the visitors into life and after he reduced the arrears in the 49th minute with his 21st goal of the season, Stowmarket enjoyed a spell of domination.

But despite the improvement they could not make it count and they fell two goals behind again in the 72nd minute as Whitehead sped away from the Stowmarket defence to score his second goal of the night.

And the scoring was completed 10 minutes from time when Newmarket skipper Jacob Partridge beat Stowmarket goalkeeper Craig Brand to a loose ball, which he duly rolled into an empty net.

Stowmarket, who were 5-1 winners over FC Clacton (Josh Mayhew 2, Robbie Sweeney, Scott Chaplin and Luke Read) at the weekend, host Haverhill Rovers tomorrow (3pm).

Stowmarket: Brand, Matthews, Clarke, Linford (Paine 59), Weavers, Nunn, Quantrell (Chaplin 78), Read, Clark (Canfer 47), Mayhew, Sweeney