League-leading Bury Town have been hit with the news they are set to be without captain Ollie Fenn until the new year.

The midfielder or defender fell awkwardly on his ankle in the Blues’ second game of the season, at Witham Town on August 20.

Initially it had been hoped that the former Needham Market player, who turns 31 at the end of the month, would be back on the pitch last month.

But after manager Ben Chenery revealed it had not been healing like they hoped, and a scan has now shown a part of the bone has chipped off.

“It wasn’t great news but there is no serious damage on there which is the main thing,” said Fenn.

“It is a build up of previous wear and tear, so I will be following a rehab programme with a view to getting back after Christmas.

“It is very hard to watch on, of course, but the team are flying at the moment so that’s a positive.

“Everyone at the club has been really supportive which has been nice.”

