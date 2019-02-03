Needham Market Women stretched their winning run to six with a narrow 2-1 victory away at Coplestonians Ladies last Sunday.

The Marketwomen made it six wins on the spin after beating Coplestonians Picture: Ben Pooley

In a good first-half battle, the home side took a 1-0 lead into the break, after Jade Fox lobbed Needham goalkeeper Freya Louis from outside the box.

After a strong team talk from head coach Warren Lewis-Claxton and assistant manager Robbie Walker, the Marketwomen went out for the second half in full force.

Midfielder Elysia Young picked up the ball and sprayed it to striker Milly Carter, and the Needham captain took a touch and buried it into the bottom left corner to level the game up at 1-1.

With a goal under their belts, the visitors’ confidence grew and, determined to keep their winning streak going, the second goal soon arrived.

Right winger Nicola Henderson took a quick throw to midfielder Amber Sparkes, who turned on the ball and ran through the Coplestonians defence before slotting into the back of the net.

Needham kept hold of the ball until the final whistle to come out on top in their toughest game of 2019 so far.

The victory leaves them still second in the Suffolk Women’s League table, three points behind unbeaten leaders East Bergholt United.

The Marketwomen entertain 10th-placed Brightlingsea Regent Ladies at Bloomfields this afternoon (2pm).