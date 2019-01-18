After my rather emotional outburst on Marcus Evans last week, it appears he may have listened!

Six new faces have joined Paul Lambert at Portman Road and the impossible task of staying up is now being re-discussed.

The most notable thing for me from Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham was how much stronger we looked at both ends of the pitch.

Our first-half performance was good and the addition of Colin Quaner and Will Keane seem to have added quality up top, both showing nice touches and experience, with ex-Manchester United man Keane grabbing the winner.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (4603861)

Callum Elder looks a decent acquisition and with James Collins at the back, we suddenly looked assured and organised.

There’s no doubting the second 45 were not good enough as Lambert’s men seemed to invite pressure, which again leads me to question his half-time team-talks. But after a few scares we did hang on for that third win of the season.

It’s strange, because even though we are bottom of the pile, seven points adrift and seemingly on our way down to League One, the club has never felt more together. Crowds have improved. There is noise back in the lower Sir Bobby and a real sense of togetherness and belief that we can all turn this around and get our Ipswich back.

The signing of Alan Judge is excellent. A very good Championship footballer hungry to get his career back on track. Suddenly, we’ve got some quality in the team, a threat back in the side and most importantly, some Championship experience.

Now I’m not saying we’ll stay up, but with the business Paul Lambert and Marcus have done so far, we’re giving ourselves much more of a chance. Win at Ewood Park and there’s no reason not to believe!

* Ipswich Town Official Supporters' Club will be hosting a quiz night at Bury Town Football Club on Tuesday (January 22) hosted by former Blues player Micky Stockwell. Current first-team player Jack Lankester, who hails from Bury, is also set to attend along with Town's new manager of football operations Lee O'Neill.

The bar at Ram Meadow will be open from 6.30pm for a 7pm start with a charge of £5 to enter the quiz.