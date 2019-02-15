Russell Short’s Needham Market debut on Saturday may not have gone to plan with him forced off through injury, but the experienced midfielder is still in buoyant mood about his move to Bloomfields.

The former Bury Town, Biggleswade Town and, most recently, St Neots Town player – who can play in central midfield or defence – said he ‘jumped at the chance’ to join back up with manager Richard Wilkins, having spent several years under his management at Ram Meadow.

And, while Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to second-from-bottom Halesowen Town in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central was far from the dream start, it demonstrates why he was brought into the side.

Russell Short in first game for Needham Market, a 1-1 home draw with Halesowen Town in Evo-Stik South PD central. Picture: Ben Pooley (7178557)

He said: “It wasn’t in the plan at all to come off injured, I wanted the dream debut. I wanted to come in and score a goal.

“I scored against them when St Neots came here two week’s ago – which I now regret with all the changing room banter – but I wanted to try to repay that on my debut.

“It was unfortunately not meant to be. It was disappointing to have to come off after about 60 minutes but I thought the boys battled well and just couldn’t really find that end product and last bit of quality in the final third.

“I bring a little bit of experience and game management which I know Wilks (Richard Wilkins – Needham manager) has been looking for. If I can bring that and help the team, I will be happy.

“To join a team that are pushing for the play-offs is great, you want to be winning games and being successful.

“But it’s a fairly young group, with a lot of talent but not great game management and, speaking to Wilks, they’ve maybe been in winning positions but lacking that game management to finish it off so that’s really what I’m here for.”

Halesowen went a goal ahead after just 12 minutes, Matthias Cutler scoring with his head as the visitors came out of the blocks strongly.

But the Marketmen fought back quickly, with Joe Marsden converting a penalty awarded in the 26th minute, after Reece Dobson was felled in the area.

Despite chances for both sides, neither could break the deadlock and the scoreboard stayed unchanged for the remaining 61 minutes, with a share of the spoils the fair outcome.

Wilkins said Halesowen’s position was ‘deceptive’ as they had recruited heavily in the new year and had come into the match having defeated Royston 1-0 in their last match.

Short said he hopes to be fit for Saturday’s league visit from Royston Town (3pm) and to continue to settle into life at the Step 3 club.

“I was with Richard for about five or six years at Bury Town which were some of my most enjoyable years in semi-pro football,” he said.

“I jumped at the chance to join back up with him at Needham, it was a no-brainer for me to play for him again. I would love to relive the success and fun of those times at Bury and try to get some success here.”

Needham currently lie 9th in the league after 15 outings – a position Wilkins admits ‘probably’ ends their play-off ambitions this season, although a good run could see it revitalised.

Needham: Jessup, Sturgess, Short (Squire 60’), Baker, D. Morphew, Marsden, Heath (Kamanzi 88’), Ingram, Dobson, Mills (Griffiths 75’). Attendance: 305

Free Press Man of the Match: Callum Sturgess – impressed with his energy down the left wing, particularly in the first half, and his willingness to push forward but also track back.