Ahead of hosting fifth-placed Stanway Rovers tomorrow (3pm), Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews does not believe his players are in any danger of getting carried away with their flying start to the season.

The Old Gold & Blacks hit a team for seven at Greens Meadow for the second time this season on Saturday to take full advantage of most sides being in FA Vase action to stretch their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table to four points.

But the weekend’s 7-0 victory against a Woodbridge Town side who had been third in the standings at the start of play sent out a stronger message than the same scoreline they had inflicted on a Kirkley & Pakefield side at the other end of the table 14 days previously.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Woodbridge Town FC...Pictured: Dave Cowley celebrates his goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .. (16608334)

Asked if it might now be hard as a manager to keep his side’s feet on the ground in light of those results, Andrews was defiant in his answer.

“We won’t let that happen. There is a real determination in the changing room that the only way to prove yourself is by winning things,” he said.

“If we can win something at the end of the season we are proving our point.”

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Woodbridge Town FC...Pictured: Dave Cowley celebrates his goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .. (16608332)

He added: “We had a run of four games: Mildenhall away (0-0) was always going to be difficult (then) Woodbridge today. We have got Stanway at home and then the next week we have Norwich United away.

“It was always going to be a difficult month for us and now we’ve got four points out of six, so that is good. Our home form has been exceptional.

“It is a case of keeping everyone involved as much as possible. It is a good group and their quality shone through today.”

Coming up against last season’s runners-up Woodbridge, who had been just five points off Stow’s eight-match tally with a game in hand, had looked to be a real test of their title credentials.

But it was one they flew through with flying colours in front of another 300-plus crowd.

Woodbridge, who were looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats, wasted two early chances before Stowmarket started peppering their goal, with Liam Scopes having to clear the returning Josh Mayhew’s effort off the line while also seeing a header well saved by Alfie Stronge.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 21st minute when Dom Docherty steered in a header from within a crowded penalty box from Dave Cowley’s corner.

The visitors seemed to have responded well but continued to be powderpuff in front of goal, which was punished in the 29th minute when Mayhew’s shot on the turn following a fine passing move doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Ten minutes later they got another as Cowley produced a fine finish across the goalkeeper from another slick passing move.

The ex-AFC Sudbury midfielder effectively put the game beyond the visitors with his second in three minutes when he curled a free-kick from almost 30 yards into the top left-hand corner.

Any Woodbridge hopes that Stow’s foot would come off the gas soon disappeared as half-time substitutes Luke Read and Curtley Williams helped maintain the desire for more.

Woodbridge should have had one back when substitute Dale Hammond found himself with time and space in the box, but he took the cross first time and sent it up into the sky.

The fifth goal finally arrived in the 70th minute when the lively Robbie Sweeney dispatched a knock-down from Anton Clarke, following a free-kick.

Busy goalkeeper Stronge twice denied sub George Clarke and then Cowley before the former beat him with a powerful effort his hand could not push out in the 80th minute.

Sweeney forced another good stop before he was instrumental in setting up Cowley’s hat-trick with a fine give and go three minutes from time to complete the rout.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown, Clarke, Jefford (Williams 46’), Bullard, Ainsley, Docherty (Read 46’), Quantrell, Mayhew (Clarke 66’), Cowley, Sweeney. Unused subs: Nunn, Murrell.Att: 336

Free Press Man of The Match: Dave Cowley. Hat-trick hero was too hot to handle.