Needham Market Women extended their winning streak to seven games with a confident 7-0 victory at home to Brightlingsea Regent Ladies.

Jemma Wessels opened the scoring after being awarded a penalty, the Needham striker seeing her composed shot find the bottom right corner.

Seconds into the second half, midfielder Amber Sparkes received the ball from kick-off and sent a faultless through-ball to left winger Francesca Rainbird, who ran through both midfield and defence before slotting home.

Football - Needham Womens vs Brightlingsea Regent ..Needhams Players celebrating the first goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (6966354)

Sparkes was back on the scoresheet again after picking up a loose ball from the Brightlingsea defence and smashing it into the back of the net, with Rainbird then grabbing her second goal of the game, the ball falling at her feet after a scrappy attack in the box and she brushed it past the right side of the goalkeeper.

Elysia Young made it 5-0, tucking home the rebound first time from a Milly Carter shot which had brought a fantastic save from the Brightlingsea goalkeeper.

Centre-back Ashleigh Goddard scored her first goal for the Marketwomen, after a strong run up the pitch through midfield and defence, before Laura Tuley lobbed the goalkeeper for the game’s final goal.

The victory keeps Needham in second place in the Suffolk Women’s League table. The Marketwomen visit Alresford Colne Rangers Ladies in the Knockout Cup semi-finals on Sunday (2pm).