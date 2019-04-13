The Marketwomen returned to winning ways in the Suffolk Women’s League, after a 5-2 away win to Brantham Athletic on Sunday.

With just two games remaining but six points adrift of league leaders East Bergholt United, first and second place are all but confirmed in the league. They cannot finish lower than second.

Their penultimate league match will be on Sunday, at home to Brettvale (2pm), and they will hope for a similar performance to their last.

Needham took a 0-1 lead into half time at Brantham, after Boni (Eboni-mae) Shepherd took her chance to tap the rebound in.

Needham Women beat Brantham Athletic 5-2 away in Suffolk Women's League on 7/4/19. Picture: Ben Pooley (8454900)

Needham’s Amber Sparkes then scored the second goal from swinging it in from the left side just outside the box in the second period.

Brantham pulled one back for a Needham 2-1 lead to look like the game might be close, until Needham’s left wing Cesca Rainbird added to her overall goal tally. She went on an amazing run through several players, before walking it around the keeper to make 3-1.

Sparkes netted the fourth for Needham before Brantham hit them on the break to make it 4-2. But the visitors had the final word as Rainbird netted her second for a 5-2 Needham women.

Louis said: “After a poor performance in our previous game against Woodbridge Ladies, the team really stepped up again to grab the win against Brantham. It wasn’t an easy game, but we knew we couldn’t afford any more mistakes.

“Taking the three points home has secured second place in the league in our first season together.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for all involved, and gives us confidence going into both cup finals.”

* Meanwhile in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, Needham men saw out a 0-0 home draw to Stourbridge on Saturday.

It sees the Step 3 side record better results, with two draws and a win from their last three.

The 12th-placed side will look to continue this stronger-run of form away to 14th-placed Barwell on Saturday (3pm).