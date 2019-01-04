Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club will return to their National League 2 South campaign, with their first game of the year away to Guernsey.

The team will take on the Channel Island side on Saturday (2pm) as they look to record three consecutive league wins, having finished 2018 on a two-match winning streak.

Head coach Nick Wakley said it represents a tough away challenge, with Guernsey’s home form significantly better than their away form.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Cantebury..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6293598)

Despite lying down in 14th position, their worst result at home this season is a nine-point loss, suffered twice from their seven home fixtures.

They have gained a losing bonus point in four other home ties and won the other, to show they are a hard team to defeat at home.

Wakley said: “We will be looking to hit the ground running.

“They are a very different team home and away, so it is very important to analyse their home games.

“It is going to be a test for us out there and we are going to have to get our heads around the travel and getting back from Christmas.

“It has been important for the guys to get a break, to refresh mindsets and mentalities as well as bodies.

“They are deserving of it for the work they have put in over the last six weeks, and performances show we are going in the right direction.”